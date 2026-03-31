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Home > World News > TikToker Claims ‘Depressed’ US Soldiers Revealing Secret Deployment Plans in Strip Clubs, Charm Daze Viral Video Sparks Security Concerns Amid Iran Tensions

TikToker Claims ‘Depressed’ US Soldiers Revealing Secret Deployment Plans in Strip Clubs, Charm Daze Viral Video Sparks Security Concerns Amid Iran Tensions

A dancer based in the United States has claimed that young military personnel have been disclosing information about upcoming deployments while visiting strip clubs near San Diego bases.

TikToker Claims ‘Depressed’ US Soldiers Revealing Secret Deployment Plans in Strip Clubs. Photos: Instgaram/Canva
TikToker Claims ‘Depressed’ US Soldiers Revealing Secret Deployment Plans in Strip Clubs. Photos: Instgaram/Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 31, 2026 09:01:32 IST

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TikToker Claims ‘Depressed’ US Soldiers Revealing Secret Deployment Plans in Strip Clubs, Charm Daze Viral Video Sparks Security Concerns Amid Iran Tensions

A dancer based in the United States has claimed that young military personnel have been disclosing information about upcoming deployments while visiting strip clubs near San Diego bases. 

Charm Daze, a popular TikTok creator, shared a video on Sunday, noting a recent spike in visits from service members who seemed low in spirits and were spending large amounts of money. She added that several of them told her they were scheduled to be deployed within the next week. 

Charm Daze Viral Video Claims US Soldiers Revealing Secret Deployment Plans

In the video, she said, “Something I’ve noticed lately is all the military guys are coming in and they’re spending all of their money.” She further added, “They’re kind of depressed … They’re like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re gonna have fun,’ but you can tell something’s off. And then they’re like, ‘We deploy next week.'”

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 According to her account, many of those visiting were young and, despite their demeanour, “really kind” and “soft-spoken”. She added that the encounters had been emotionally difficult. “It’s f—ed up,” she said.  

The clip has since gone viral, sparking conversation about the mental health challenges faced by troops as well as concerns over operational security. The San Diego region is home to key military installations such as Naval Base San Diego, Naval Base Coronado and Camp Pendleton, which host major US Nacy and Marine Corps units. 

Charm Daze Viral Video Sparks Security Concerns Amid Iran Tensions

One user commented, “I wish I could speak on this freely but I will say that probably 99% of these men will come back safe. However, they don’t know that, and it brings me a sense of peace to know that they are giving their money to someone who notices and cares. I know you’ll be kind back to them. The last week has been very dark for me due to an unexpected deployment of one of the three most important people in my life. My person didn’t have enough time to spend their money freely but I want to validate what’s happening… you’re doing a lot for them right now. I feel happy knowing they came to the club for something like a last supper and they got you. You’ll take care of them and take the money you deserve but not take advantage. Big ups.” 

Another user commented, “If they are getting deployed no wonder they are depressed. Who wants to go and fight a war that wasnt wanted.”

Also Read: When Will Iran War End? Netanyahu Breaks Silence On Timeline As Trump, Rubio Give Big Update 

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TikToker Claims ‘Depressed’ US Soldiers Revealing Secret Deployment Plans in Strip Clubs, Charm Daze Viral Video Sparks Security Concerns Amid Iran Tensions

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TikToker Claims ‘Depressed’ US Soldiers Revealing Secret Deployment Plans in Strip Clubs, Charm Daze Viral Video Sparks Security Concerns Amid Iran Tensions

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TikToker Claims ‘Depressed’ US Soldiers Revealing Secret Deployment Plans in Strip Clubs, Charm Daze Viral Video Sparks Security Concerns Amid Iran Tensions
TikToker Claims ‘Depressed’ US Soldiers Revealing Secret Deployment Plans in Strip Clubs, Charm Daze Viral Video Sparks Security Concerns Amid Iran Tensions
TikToker Claims ‘Depressed’ US Soldiers Revealing Secret Deployment Plans in Strip Clubs, Charm Daze Viral Video Sparks Security Concerns Amid Iran Tensions
TikToker Claims ‘Depressed’ US Soldiers Revealing Secret Deployment Plans in Strip Clubs, Charm Daze Viral Video Sparks Security Concerns Amid Iran Tensions

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