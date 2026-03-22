Iranian Missile Strikes Jerusalem Near Al-Aqsa Mosque On Eid, Sparking Panic And Global Concern, WATCH VIDEO

The sacred observance of Eid al-Fitr faced interruption on March 20, 2026, when an Iranian ballistic missile attack struck Jerusalem, and its debris fell approximately 400 meters from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry reported that their forces successfully intercepted a projectile, which caused fragments to hit the historic Old City during the Muslim world’s observance of Ramadan’s conclusion. The incident caused no significant human losses, but it demonstrated how unstable the current regional conflict situation remains.

The Israeli authorities closed the Al-Aqsa Mosque to worshippers during the holiday for the first time since 1967 because they needed to protect against potential mass-casualty incidents that stemmed from ongoing aerial attacks.

Ballistic Interception

The Friday afternoon attack saw Israel’s multi-layered air defense systems engage a heavy salvo of missiles, which Iranian forces launched from their territory.

An Iranian missile struck Jerusalem during Eid al-Fitr, a few hundred meters from the holiest sites for Muslims, Christians and Jews. This is the true face of the Mullahs’ so called ‘religious’ regime. pic.twitter.com/m6gG03ZrqR — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) March 21, 2026







The military reports show that the primary warhead was securely neutralized, but a large ring-shaped metal component fell onto a red-tiled roof, which stands next to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The police quickly established cordons across the Old City to help bomb disposal units who were clearing shrapnel from the Al-Aqsa Plaza.

The fragments, which some people described as large, present an actual danger to the structural safety of sites that Muslims, Christians, and Jews consider sacred.

Regional Escalation

The strike constitutes an essential moment that determines the outcome of the conflict that began on February 28, 2026, because Iran persists in attacking Israeli cities that hold both religious and cultural importance.

The Israeli government has characterized the timing of the strike, which occurred on the holy day of Eid, as evidence of the “true face” of the regime in Tehran.

The Old City exists as a deserted area because thousands of Palestinians must perform their prayers outside under strict security while the missile strikes near the Temple Mount will create growing diplomatic challenges throughout the Middle East.

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