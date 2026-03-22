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Home > World News > Iranian Missile Strikes Jerusalem Near Al-Aqsa Mosque On Eid, Sparking Panic And Global Concern, WATCH VIDEO

Iranian Missile Strikes Jerusalem Near Al-Aqsa Mosque On Eid, Sparking Panic And Global Concern, WATCH VIDEO

An Iranian missile was intercepted over Jerusalem, but debris landed near Al-Aqsa Mosque during Eid, triggering panic. No major casualties were reported, but authorities sealed the Old City and restricted access to the holy site, highlighting rising tensions and fears of wider regional escalation.

Iranian Missile Debris Falls Near Al-Aqsa Mosque on Eid
Iranian Missile Debris Falls Near Al-Aqsa Mosque on Eid

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: March 22, 2026 01:23:06 IST

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Iranian Missile Strikes Jerusalem Near Al-Aqsa Mosque On Eid, Sparking Panic And Global Concern, WATCH VIDEO

The sacred observance of Eid al-Fitr faced interruption on March 20, 2026, when an Iranian ballistic missile attack struck Jerusalem, and its debris fell approximately 400 meters from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry reported that their forces successfully intercepted a projectile, which caused fragments to hit the historic Old City during the Muslim world’s observance of Ramadan’s conclusion. The incident caused no significant human losses, but it demonstrated how unstable the current regional conflict situation remains.

The Israeli authorities closed the Al-Aqsa Mosque to worshippers during the holiday for the first time since 1967 because they needed to protect against potential mass-casualty incidents that stemmed from ongoing aerial attacks.

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Ballistic Interception

The Friday afternoon attack saw Israel’s multi-layered air defense systems engage a heavy salvo of missiles, which Iranian forces launched from their territory.



The military reports show that the primary warhead was securely neutralized, but a large ring-shaped metal component fell onto a red-tiled roof, which stands next to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The police quickly established cordons across the Old City to help bomb disposal units who were clearing shrapnel from the Al-Aqsa Plaza. 

The fragments, which some people described as large, present an actual danger to the structural safety of sites that Muslims, Christians, and Jews consider sacred.

Regional Escalation

The strike constitutes an essential moment that determines the outcome of the conflict that began on February 28, 2026, because Iran persists in attacking Israeli cities that hold both religious and cultural importance.

The Israeli government has characterized the timing of the strike, which occurred on the holy day of Eid, as evidence of the “true face” of the regime in Tehran.

The Old City exists as a deserted area because thousands of Palestinians must perform their prayers outside under strict security while the missile strikes near the Temple Mount will create growing diplomatic challenges throughout the Middle East.

Also Read: Kenya Horror: Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Wilson Airport, Onlookers Panic; Casualty Status Unknown | WATCH VIDEO

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Tags: Al Aqsa MosqueEid incidentIran missile strikeJerusalem attack

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Iranian Missile Strikes Jerusalem Near Al-Aqsa Mosque On Eid, Sparking Panic And Global Concern, WATCH VIDEO

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Iranian Missile Strikes Jerusalem Near Al-Aqsa Mosque On Eid, Sparking Panic And Global Concern, WATCH VIDEO
Iranian Missile Strikes Jerusalem Near Al-Aqsa Mosque On Eid, Sparking Panic And Global Concern, WATCH VIDEO
Iranian Missile Strikes Jerusalem Near Al-Aqsa Mosque On Eid, Sparking Panic And Global Concern, WATCH VIDEO
Iranian Missile Strikes Jerusalem Near Al-Aqsa Mosque On Eid, Sparking Panic And Global Concern, WATCH VIDEO

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