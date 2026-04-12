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Home > World News > Iran’s Chilling Warning ‘You Will Be Targeted’: Viral Video Shows Close Encounter With US Warship In Strait Of Hormuz Amid Trump’s Navy Blockade Threat – Watch

Iran’s Chilling Warning ‘You Will Be Targeted’: Viral Video Shows Close Encounter With US Warship In Strait Of Hormuz Amid Trump’s Navy Blockade Threat – Watch

Iran released a dramatic video showing a helicopter warning a US warship to stay away from the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting rising tensions in the region. The incident underscores ongoing military pressure despite stalled diplomatic talks.

Iran Warns US Warship to Leave Area (Image: X/ IRANinBULGARIA)
Iran Warns US Warship to Leave Area (Image: X/ IRANinBULGARIA)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 12, 2026 21:37:57 IST

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Iran’s Chilling Warning ‘You Will Be Targeted’: Viral Video Shows Close Encounter With US Warship In Strait Of Hormuz Amid Trump’s Navy Blockade Threat – Watch

Tensions between the United States and Iran have been heightened over the last few days, as a result of an incident in which an Iranian helicopter hovered within a few feet of a US warship operating in the Strait of Hormuz. The encounter was recorded, and the footage of the dramatic events quickly became viral; showcasing the escalating frictions between the two countries, especially after peace talks failed in Islamabad, Pakistan. 

According to reports, the helicopter’s pilot issued a verbal warning in English to the US ship stating that it needed to leave the area immediately, saying,  “US Navy Warship 121, this is Sepah Navy Station. You must alter course and go back to the Indian Ocean immediately. If you don’t obey my order, you will be targeted.”

Iran Hormuz Warning Video: Iran Warns US Warship to Stay Away

Reports suggest that Iranian forces clearly articulated to the US naval vessel that it was not permitted to enter their territorial waters and had to change course to avoid entering that area; thus reinforcing Iran’s position on its sovereignty.

The United States and Iran are experiencing a great increase in tensions, mainly in regards to the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has reiterated its commitment to responding aggressively if any military forces enter the region, and the recent escalations due to the Iran Hormuz warning video contribute to that build-up of hostilities.

Iran Hormuz Warning Video: Rising Tensions Around Key Oil Route

The Strait of Hormuz represents one of the most crucial commercial channels in the world, with a significant proportion of the earth’s oil travelling through the strait and impacting worldwide energy markets/trade routes, so any conflict or disruption could have serious consequences.

There has been a significant increase in military operations in the region, as the US has deployed warships to the area, prompting Iran to issue warnings. Furthermore, reports suggest that Iran has already stated that if any US vessel enters the strait, they will take “action” against it, indicating that the environment has become very tense.

Iran Hormuz Warning Video: Diplomatic Talks and Military Moves Continue

The release of the Iran Hormuz warning video comes amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions, however, both the US and Iran have expressed frustration with the negotiations as they each believe the other is at fault for the lack of progress.

Combined with these discussions, there has also been continued military activity which raises concerns about additional military action as a result of the continuing war. As evidenced by the warning video released by Iran for Hormuz, situations can and have changed quickly in the area, with both Iran and the U.S. maintaining a large troop presence and threatening each other with military action if they were to initiate any kind of military action.

Also Read: Iran In Total Digital Isolation: 44-Day Nationwide Internet Blackout Shatters Global Records As US Peace Talks Collapse in Islamabad    

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Iran’s Chilling Warning ‘You Will Be Targeted’: Viral Video Shows Close Encounter With US Warship In Strait Of Hormuz Amid Trump’s Navy Blockade Threat – Watch

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Iran’s Chilling Warning ‘You Will Be Targeted’: Viral Video Shows Close Encounter With US Warship In Strait Of Hormuz Amid Trump’s Navy Blockade Threat – Watch
Iran’s Chilling Warning ‘You Will Be Targeted’: Viral Video Shows Close Encounter With US Warship In Strait Of Hormuz Amid Trump’s Navy Blockade Threat – Watch
Iran’s Chilling Warning ‘You Will Be Targeted’: Viral Video Shows Close Encounter With US Warship In Strait Of Hormuz Amid Trump’s Navy Blockade Threat – Watch
Iran’s Chilling Warning ‘You Will Be Targeted’: Viral Video Shows Close Encounter With US Warship In Strait Of Hormuz Amid Trump’s Navy Blockade Threat – Watch

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