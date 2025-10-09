LIVE TV
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Big Move, Lifts All Cap On Country's Missile Range: What It Means

The decision also appears to signal that Iran will not entertain any foreign pressure over its defence capabilities.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. (Photo: X/@fr_Khamenei)
Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 9, 2025 17:52:26 IST

Iran has lifted all restrictions on the range of its missiles, marking a major shift in its defense policy. A senior Iranian lawmaker, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, revealed on Thursday (October 9) that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has removed the previous cap of 2,200 kilometers. This means Iran can now develop missiles of any range it considers necessary.

“Iran has developed and will continue to develop its missile program to any extent it deems necessary,” said Ardestani, who is a member of parliament’s national security committee. He added that Tehran will accept “no limits on missile range” since it views missile power as “the most important element of military strength.”

While Khamenei has not issued an official statement yet, the move reflects Tehran’s growing defiance following the June conflict with Israel and the US. The decision also appears to signal that Iran will not entertain any foreign pressure over its defence capabilities.

The announcement comes a day after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israel of spreading “lies” about Iran’s missile ambitions. He claimed that Israel deceived Washington into attacking Iran by portraying its missile program as a global threat. “With the failure of that action, Israel is now trying to make an imaginary threat out of our defense capabilities,” Araghchi said, referring to remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Last month, Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani disclosed that the US had proposed limiting the range of Iran’s missiles as part of a broader negotiation.

Earlier, Ahmadreza Pourkhaghan, head of Iran’s Armed Forces Judiciary, also dismissed American proposals, saying Washington’s goal of reducing Iran’s missile range to under 500 kilometers “will remain a dream they take to the grave.”

ALSO READ: Pakistan To Receive These Deadly Missiles From US, Known For Active Radar Homing, Compatible With F-16 Jets: What Are These Air-To-Air Missiles?

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 5:52 PM IST
