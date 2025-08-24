LIVE TV
Is Donald Trump Hiding Something? US President's Hand Makeup Sparks Fresh Health Fears

This is not the first time Trump’s health has drawn attention. Just a few weeks ago, photos of his swollen ankles fueled concerns during his Alaska trip.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 24, 2025 01:38:49 IST

US President Donald Trump has once again triggered speculations about his health after a recent public appearance. On Friday, during his visit to The People’s House exhibit across the street from the White House, many noticed that Trump’s right hand appeared to have makeup applied to cover bruising. The marks stood out due to poor blending.

“President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands daily than any other President in history,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement defending him.

This is not the first time Trump’s health has drawn attention. Just a few weeks ago, photos of his swollen ankles fueled concerns during his Alaska trip.

Last month, the White House admitted Trump suffers from chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a vein condition that can cause swelling and bruising. Officials said this was consistent with “minor soft tissue irritation” from frequent handshaking and daily aspirin use, which is part of his cardiovascular prevention routine.

Speculation about Trump’s health has been ongoing despite doctors repeatedly saying he is in “excellent health.”

In July, he underwent emergency heart tests after swelling in his legs raised fears of something more serious. The results, however, ruled out any major condition.

On Friday, Trump appeared to be aware of the makeup on his hands. During a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, he reportedly tried to keep his right hand hidden, often folding it under his left or resting it on the desk. But when he stood up, the makeup was clearly visible.

Tags: donald trump

