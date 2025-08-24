LIVE TV
Home > World > Watch: Donald Trump’s Giant Effigy Paraded At Nagpur Festival To Protest US Tariffs

Videos from the event showed hundreds of people gathering to watch the effigy as it made its way through the city.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 24, 2025 01:22:11 IST

A giant effigy of US President Donald Trump was carried through the streets of Nagpur on Saturday as part of the traditional Marbat festival. The locals were protesting against US’ tariffs on Indian goods.

It was made from clay and hay, was the centre of the procession. People carried placards with sharp messages, including, “By imposing tariffs to intimidate us, they end up regretting India’s strength,” and “American uncle imposes restrictions on India, yet ends up taking Russian products itself.”

Videos from the event showed hundreds of people gathering to watch the effigy as it made its way through the city.

The Marbat festival, held annually in Nagpur on the second day of Pola, has been celebrated since the 19th century. Traditionally, it involved burning effigies called Marbats to ward off evil spirits. Over time, it became a platform for public expression, often used to comment on politics, corruption, and global events.

This year’s Trump effigy showed growing anger over the US government’s recent trade measures. On August 6, Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, raising the total duty to 50%. Washington said the decision was a response to India’s continued imports of Russian oil.

The first phase of the tariffs has already begun, while the second round will be enforced from August 27. Experts warn that the measures will hit Indian exporters hard, making several goods less competitive in the US market.

Tags: donald trumpnagpurUS tariffs

