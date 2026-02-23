Is Iran ‘Just a Week’ Away From Producing Bomb-Grade Uranium? Trump Envoy Issues Stark Warning— What We Know

Fresh tensions in Tehran are again raising alarm in Washington, as Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, voiced concern over escalating strains between the Trump administration and the establishment led by Ali Khamenei. He also highlighted mounting domestic pressure inside Iran, pointing to the re-emergence of protests across the country.

The Trump administration continues to closely monitor Khamenei-led Iran following US strikes on several nuclear facilities during the summer of 2025 under the hardline campaign known as Operation Midnight Hammer.

Is Iran ‘Just a Week’ Away From Bomb-Grade Uranium?

In an interview with Fox News, US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said Iran could, in theory, be just a week away from enriching uranium to weapons-grade levels. However, he did not note that Iran currently lacks access to the required material, does not have the necessary enrichment equipment, and has no active weapons programme to operationalise such material.

At the same time, Arab media outlets have reported that officers from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are directly supervising Hezbollah’s military build-up and strategic planning as regional tensions intensify.

Did the June 2025 Strikes Set Back Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions?

“They’re probably a week away from having industrial-grade bomb-making material. And that’s really dangerous. So they can’t have that,” Witkoff said, underscoring concerns that Iran could attempt to rebuild components of its nuclear programme that were struck in June 2025.

In that month, Israel and the United States launched coordinated attacks which they said destroyed around 20,000 Iranian centrifuges, dismantled key parts of its weaponisation efforts, and heavily damaged three major nuclear facilities along with dozens of smaller sites. The strikes also reportedly killed several prominent nuclear scientists and caused structural collapses at critical installations, limiting Tehran’s ability to access its enriched uranium reserves.