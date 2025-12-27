LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh gaza indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug bangladesh gaza indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug bangladesh gaza indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug bangladesh gaza indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh gaza indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug bangladesh gaza indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug bangladesh gaza indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug bangladesh gaza indian origin man Deportation alumni BNS drug
LIVE TV
Home > World > Islamabad in Uproar: Landowners Clash with CDA Over Alleged Property Injustice

Islamabad in Uproar: Landowners Clash with CDA Over Alleged Property Injustice

Landowners in Islamabad's C-16 and H-16 protest CDA's discriminatory BuP awards, citing outdated 2008 satellite data. They demand reassessment at current rates, highlighting delayed compensation, governance failures, and potential further protests.

Islamabad in Uproar: Landowners Clash with CDA Over Alleged Property Injustice

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 27, 2025 14:37:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Islamabad in Uproar: Landowners Clash with CDA Over Alleged Property Injustice

Protests Erupt Over Disputed BuP Awards

Hundreds of landowners from Islamabad’s C-16 and H-16 sectors in Pakistan staged a protest rejecting the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) recently announced Built-Up Property (BuP) awards, calling them discriminatory and detached from ground realities, as reported by Dawn. According to Dawn, the protest was triggered after reports emerged that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif might inaugurate the Jinnah Medical Complex and Daanish University in H-16. The news mobilised affected residents, who gathered in large numbers to voice their anger over what they described as years of injustice.

You Might Be Interested In

Concerns Over Outdated Assessments

The protesters argued that, unlike earlier sectors such as C-13, C-14, and C-15, where BuP awards were granted based on existing structures, the CDA has now relied on outdated satellite imagery from 2008 to determine compensation. They maintained that this approach ignores the present-day reality, as families have expanded and additional houses have been built over the past decade. Under the land acquisition policy introduced in 2008-09, landowners were promised one kanal of developed land in exchange for four kanals acquired, along with a five-marla plot for every 300 square feet of constructed area.

However, demonstrators said the CDA delayed announcing BuP awards for years and has now imposed restrictive conditions that deprive many rightful claimants of compensation. “This is a clear injustice,” said protester Asim Mahmood, adding that if the awards had been announced on time, families would not be facing uncertainty today. He also criticised the compensation rates, noting that land acquired for a few hundred thousand rupees per kanal has since been sold by the CDA for tens of millions.

You Might Be Interested In

Demands And CDA Response

Representatives of the Affected Persons Alliance demanded immediate withdrawal of the new BuP notifications and called for compensation to be reassessed at current market rates. They warned of further protests if their concerns were ignored, as highlighted by Dawn. Responding to the criticism, CDA spokesperson Shahid Kiani stated that the authority relied on 2008 satellite imagery provided by SUPARCO to determine lawful ownership. He said any construction carried out after that period was illegal and therefore ineligible for compensation. Despite the clarification, protesters remain unconvinced, insisting that the policy unfairly penalises genuine residents and reflects deeper governance failures in urban land management, as reported by Dawn.

(This article has been syndIcated from ANI)

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 2:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Green Card Holders ALERT- What Do the New US Immigration Changes Mean for You? Here’s Everything You Should Know Before You Travel

Caught On Camera: Israeli Soldier Rams SUV Into Palestinian Offering Nimaz In West Bank, Shocking Video Surfaces

Who Is Manojh Sai Lella? Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Terror Threat Charges

Why Saudi Arabia Deported More Indians Than The US In 2025 ? Explained

Bangladesh In Spotlight Again: Mob Violence Halts Rockstar James’ Concert, Turning Rock Night into Riot; Here’s What Actually Happened

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Teen’s Wild Escape Caught On Road, Underage Driver Reverses Rented SUV To Avoid Parents, Mows Down Bikers In Noida

Breaking News: Pushpa 2 Stampede Case, Allu Arjun Named Among 23 in Hyderabad Police Chargesheet

EXCLUSIVE | Gujarat’s Vishal Jayswal Reveals The ‘Simple Plan’ He Followed To Scalp Virat Kohli’s Wicket In Vijay Hazare Trophy: I Didn’t Want Him To….

‘His Energy Is Toxic’: Why Akshaye Khanna Walked Out of Drishyam 3- Producer Breaks Silence, Here’s Who Might Replace Him in Ajay Devgn’s Thriller

‘Wake Up Hindus, Silence Won’t Save You’: Bollywood Actress Shares Strong Message After Brutal Lynching In Bangladesh

Islamabad in Uproar: Landowners Clash with CDA Over Alleged Property Injustice

TG TET January 2026 Hall Ticket Out At tgtet.aptonline.in; Check Download Steps, Exam Dates And Shift Timings

CIMSME Honours MSME Banking Champions and Launches ‘MSMEs of Developed India’ -Authored by The President Mukesh Mohan Gupta

WTC Points Table Updated: Will England’s Win Against Australia Benefit India?

AP Dhillon Hugs, Kisses Tara Sutaria During Mumbai Concert, Viral Moment Leaves Her Boyfriend Veer Pahariya Uncomfortable, Watch

Islamabad in Uproar: Landowners Clash with CDA Over Alleged Property Injustice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Islamabad in Uproar: Landowners Clash with CDA Over Alleged Property Injustice

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Islamabad in Uproar: Landowners Clash with CDA Over Alleged Property Injustice
Islamabad in Uproar: Landowners Clash with CDA Over Alleged Property Injustice
Islamabad in Uproar: Landowners Clash with CDA Over Alleged Property Injustice
Islamabad in Uproar: Landowners Clash with CDA Over Alleged Property Injustice

QUICK LINKS