Israel Attacks Iran: What Is The 60-Day Deadline That President Donald Trump Is Referencing?

President Donald Trump’s 60-day deadline for successful Iran deal negotiations, beginning April 12, has now passed without a finalised agreement. Trump warned Iran of possible military action if talks failed, stating, “Today is day 61.” While US officials aim to continue negotiations, the future of the talks is uncertain amid ongoing diplomatic challenges.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 13, 2025 22:00:05 IST

What Is the 60-Day Deadline?

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump issued a 60-day deadline for the success of negotiations with Iran over a potential nuclear deal. The deadline was first set in a letter sent directly to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a report published by CNN on Friday.

The countdown started on April 12, when the initial round of talks between Washington and Tehran began. The 60-day period officially ended on Thursday, marking a critical juncture for the negotiations.

This comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday the launch of a large-scale military campaign, Operation Rising Lion, aimed at dismantling what he described as an existential threat posed by Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Netanyahu said Israel had struck multiple high-value Iranian targets in a decisive first strike.

Trump Says ‘Iran Should Have Listened to Me’

Speaking with CNN on Friday morning, Trump stated, “Iran should have listened to me when I said—you know, I gave them, I don’t know if you know, but I gave them a 60-day warning and today is day 61.”

Earlier this year, Trump also publicly warned about possible military consequences if the talks failed. In an interview with Fox News, he said, “I hope that Iran, and I have written them a letter, saying I hope you are going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it is going to be a terrible thing for them. I said I hope you’re going to negotiate, because it’s going to be a lot better for Iran.”

What’s the Status of the US-Iran Talks After the Deadline?

Despite the expiration of the 60-day window, US officials involved in the talks acknowledged that negotiations would likely continue, the report said. Pressure to reach a deal had been increasing as the deadline approached.

However, with the deadline now passed, the future of the negotiations remains uncertain. Reports suggest that while US officials are still pushing for progress, no breakthrough has yet been achieved.

Why the Deadline Matters

The 60-day ultimatum was a high-stakes attempt by President Trump to force Iran to come to the negotiating table seriously and quickly. The aim was to secure a deal that would curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions and ease regional tensions.

With the deadline passed, both sides face complex decisions about whether to extend talks, seek alternative diplomatic approaches, or escalate tensions further.

ALSO READ: Trump Hails Israeli Strikes on Iran as ‘Excellent’ as He Warns ‘More to Come’

