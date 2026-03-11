LIVE TV
Donald Trump Announces Opening Of Oil Refinery In Texas, Praises India's Reliance Industries For Major Investment

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the opening of the first new U.S. oil refinery in five decades, a landmark project at the Port of Brownsville, Texas.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 11, 2026 06:19:45 IST

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the opening of the first new U.S. oil refinery in five decades, a landmark project at the Port of Brownsville, Texas. The refinery, developed with investment support from India’s Reliance Industries Ltd., is projected to strengthen domestic energy production, enhance national security, and provide a significant economic boost to the region.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said, “Today I am proud to announce that America First Refining is opening the FIRST new U.S. oil refinery in 50 YEARS. THIS IS A HISTORIC $300 BILLION DEAL – THE BIGGEST IN U.S. HISTORY, A MASSIVE WIN for American workers, energy, and the GREAT people of South Texas! Thank you to our partners in India and their largest privately held energy company, Reliance, for this tremendous investment.”

Economic And Employment Impact

The newly inaugurated refinery is expected to deliver billions of dollars in economic impact while creating thousands of new jobs in the region. Trump highlighted the role of the America First Agenda, noting that streamlined permits and lower taxes have encouraged large-scale investments back into the U.S.

He further stated, “A new refinery at the Port of Brownsville will fuel U.S. markets, strengthen our national security, boost American energy production, and deliver billions of dollars in economic impact. It will also be the cleanest refinery in the world, power global exports, and bring long-overdue jobs and growth to a region that deserves it. This is what American energy dominance looks like. AMERICA FIRST, ALWAYS!”

Global Context: Energy Security Amid West Asia Conflict

The announcement comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia, where Iranian retaliatory strikes have targeted U.S. military bases, embassies, and energy infrastructure across Gulf nations, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. These attacks have disrupted global energy supplies, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint through which approximately 20% of the world’s oil passes.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed concerns over oil and gas prices during a briefing, assuring the public that recent price increases are temporary. “Once the national security objectives of Operation Epic Fury are fully achieved, Americans will see oil and gas prices drop rapidly, potentially even lower than they were prior to the start of the operation. 

We will live in a world where Iran can no longer threaten the United States or our allies with a nuclear bomb,” Leavitt said.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 6:17 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS