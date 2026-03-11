Fresh Explosions Rock Tehran As Tensions Escalate, Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drones Amid Widening US-Iran War

A series of fresh explosions were heard across Tehran, including near key infrastructure and the capital’s airport, amid a new wave of Israeli air and missile strikes targeting sites across Iran. Large blasts and plumes of smoke have been reported, although casualty figures from these specific explosions have not yet been released.

Iranian officials have reiterated that the country will not seek a ceasefire, and reports indicate Iran has launched additional long‑range missiles and drones in response to the ongoing bombardment.

Global Reactions: Allies Back Tehran Amid Escalation

North Korea has issued a public statement supporting Iran’s decision to appoint Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in earlier strikes. North Korea’s state media denounced the US‑Israel offensive as “illegal aggression” and pledged political backing for Tehran.

Meanwhile, oil prices that surged sharply earlier in the conflict have eased somewhat, influenced by statements from US leaders suggesting the war could end “very soon.” However, global markets remain volatile as supply anxieties persist because the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route, remains under threat.

Human And Military Toll Mounts

The Pentagon reports that about 140 US service members have been wounded, including several with severe injuries, as fighting continues across multiple fronts from the Gulf to the broader Middle East. Civilian casualties are mounting too, with reports of deaths, infrastructure damage, and disrupted services reported from across the region.

Amid this, both Tehran and Washington have issued stark warnings: Iranian leaders have vowed to continue attacks, while US officials have signaled readiness to escalate their military operations if strategic oil and shipping routes are threatened.

