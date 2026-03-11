LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bus Fire IND vs NZ Gas cylinder price Dubai war dubai airport news Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela donald trump pakistan Bus Fire IND vs NZ Gas cylinder price Dubai war dubai airport news Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela donald trump pakistan Bus Fire IND vs NZ Gas cylinder price Dubai war dubai airport news Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela donald trump pakistan Bus Fire IND vs NZ Gas cylinder price Dubai war dubai airport news Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela donald trump pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bus Fire IND vs NZ Gas cylinder price Dubai war dubai airport news Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela donald trump pakistan Bus Fire IND vs NZ Gas cylinder price Dubai war dubai airport news Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela donald trump pakistan Bus Fire IND vs NZ Gas cylinder price Dubai war dubai airport news Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela donald trump pakistan Bus Fire IND vs NZ Gas cylinder price Dubai war dubai airport news Dubai airport missile alert Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela donald trump pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Fresh Explosions Rock Tehran As Tensions Escalate, Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drones Amid Widening US-Iran War

Fresh Explosions Rock Tehran As Tensions Escalate, Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drones Amid Widening US-Iran War

Fresh explosions were heard across Tehran, including near key infrastructure and the capital’s airport, amid a new wave of Israeli air and missile strikes targeting sites across Iran.

Fresh Explosions Rock Tehran As Tensions Escalate, Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drones Amid Widening US-Iran War (Via X)
Fresh Explosions Rock Tehran As Tensions Escalate, Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drones Amid Widening US-Iran War (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 11, 2026 05:01:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fresh Explosions Rock Tehran As Tensions Escalate, Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drones Amid Widening US-Iran War

A series of fresh explosions were heard across Tehran, including near key infrastructure and the capital’s airport, amid a new wave of Israeli air and missile strikes targeting sites across Iran. Large blasts and plumes of smoke have been reported, although casualty figures from these specific explosions have not yet been released.

Iranian officials have reiterated that the country will not seek a ceasefire, and reports indicate Iran has launched additional long‑range missiles and drones in response to the ongoing bombardment.

Global Reactions: Allies Back Tehran Amid Escalation

North Korea has issued a public statement supporting Iran’s decision to appoint Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in earlier strikes. North Korea’s state media denounced the US‑Israel offensive as “illegal aggression” and pledged political backing for Tehran.

You Might Be Interested In

Meanwhile, oil prices that surged sharply earlier in the conflict have eased somewhat, influenced by statements from US leaders suggesting the war could end “very soon.” However, global markets remain volatile as supply anxieties persist because the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route, remains under threat.

Human And Military Toll Mounts

The Pentagon reports that about 140 US service members have been wounded, including several with severe injuries, as fighting continues across multiple fronts from the Gulf to the broader Middle East. Civilian casualties are mounting too, with reports of deaths, infrastructure damage, and disrupted services reported from across the region.

Amid this, both Tehran and Washington have issued stark warnings: Iranian leaders have vowed to continue attacks, while US officials have signaled readiness to escalate their military operations if strategic oil and shipping routes are threatened.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Warns Of Unprecedented Consequences If Iran Fails To Remove Mines From The Strait Of Hormuz

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 5:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

Donald Trump Warns Of Unprecedented Consequences If Iran Fails To Remove Mines From The Strait Of Hormuz

Did The US Navy Escort An Oil Tanker Through The Strait Of Hormuz? White House Responds After Energy Secretary Deletes Post

Cardboard Stand-In Of Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei At Tehran Allegiance Ceremony Goes Viral; Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes | WATCH

Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Says ‘I Don’t Believe He Can Live In Peace’

Toronto Shooting Scare: Gunfire Reported Outside US Consulate In Canada Just Two Days After Synagogue Shootings, Police Launch Investigation

LATEST NEWS

Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India?

MP SET 2026 Provisional Answer Key OUT: Here’s How To Download Your Response Sheet PDF

Newcastle United vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India?

IPL 2026 Likely to be Postponed Over This Reason? Chairman Arun Dhumal Drops Big Update on World’s Richest T20 League

‘Bekaar Question Puch Diye Aap’: Why Ishan Kishan Got Angry — Decoding India Wicketkeeper’s Viral Reaction After T20 World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH

Air India Announces Fuel Surcharge Hike, Flight Fares Set To Go Up Amid US–Iran War

Anurag Dhobal aka UK07 Rider’s Brother Kalam Ink Accuses YouTuber Of Garnering Views Days After His Suicide Attempt: ‘It’s His Daily Thing’

Toronto Shooting Scare: Gunfire Reported Outside US Consulate In Canada Just Two Days After Synagogue Shootings, Police Launch Investigation

PSL 2026 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, Teams, Venues And Playoff Details As PCB Sets Up Clash With BCCI’s IPL 2026

Who Is Rahul Bhatia? Meet IndiGo’s New Interim CEO As Pieter Elbers Exits, Check His Massive Net Worth Here

Fresh Explosions Rock Tehran As Tensions Escalate, Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drones Amid Widening US-Iran War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fresh Explosions Rock Tehran As Tensions Escalate, Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drones Amid Widening US-Iran War

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fresh Explosions Rock Tehran As Tensions Escalate, Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drones Amid Widening US-Iran War
Fresh Explosions Rock Tehran As Tensions Escalate, Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drones Amid Widening US-Iran War
Fresh Explosions Rock Tehran As Tensions Escalate, Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drones Amid Widening US-Iran War
Fresh Explosions Rock Tehran As Tensions Escalate, Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drones Amid Widening US-Iran War

QUICK LINKS