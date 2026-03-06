Drones, Missiles And Blackouts: Iranians Trapped In Deepening Crisis As Israel Intensifies Bombing In Coordinated Attacks With Mossad

A massive Israeli airstrike hit the heart of Tehran early Friday. Around 50 fighter jets launched a coordinated attack on an underground bunker linked to Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Israeli officials said the operation was carried out with intelligence support from Israel’s spy agency, Mossad. They sought guidance from Israel’s Military Intelligence.

According to the Israeli Air Force, the jets targeted a large underground bunker built beneath the leadership compound in Tehran. The bunker had been constructed as a secure command center where Khamenei and other top officials could manage the country during wartime.

50 Israeli Fighter Jets Target Underground Command Center

In a statement about the operation, the Israeli Air Force said “approximately 50 jets took part in the operation, guided by precise intelligence from Israel’s Military Intelligence and coordinated with Mossad.”

According to reports, Officials said the underground structure stretched beneath multiple streets and included several entry points and meeting rooms where senior figures of the Iranian regime gathered. Israel described the complex as a key command site designed to help Iran coordinate military plans and spread what it called its “extremist and brutal ideology” against Israel and the Western world.

The bunker was originally meant to serve as “a secure emergency asset” where Khamenei could direct military operations during a conflict. However, Israeli officials said it was never used by him because he had already been killed earlier in the war.

Ali Khamenei Killed Earlier In Israel-US Campaign

Ali Khamenei was killed in earlier strikes during a joint Israeli-US campaign against Iranian leadership targets. The killing of the Iranian leader marked a dramatic escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran after which rockets were fired over the neighbouring Gulf countries.

Despite Khamenei’s death, the compound and bunker continued to be used by other senior officials of the Iranian regime, making it a high-value target for Israeli forces. Israeli military officials said destroying the bunker was intended to weaken Iran’s ability to coordinate military operations and command its forces.

Growing Role Of Mossad And Intelligence In The War

The strike is part of a broader wave of Israeli and US military actions against Iranian infrastructure, leadership targets and weapons facilities since the war began. The conflict has already triggered missile exchanges between the two countries and raised fears of a wider regional war in the Middle East.

Analysts say the latest strike highlights the growing role of intelligence operations in the conflict. The combination of Mossad intelligence, surveillance and precision airpower has allowed Israel to carry out highly targeted attacks deep inside Iranian territory.

