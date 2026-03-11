LIVE TV
Home > World > Strait of Hormuz Tensions Escalate: Container Ship Hit By Projectile Near UAE, Vessel Damaged, UKMTO Issues Warning

Strait of Hormuz Tensions Escalate: Container Ship Hit By Projectile Near UAE, Vessel Damaged, UKMTO Issues Warning

A container vessel has reportedly been damaged after being struck by a suspected projectile in waters near the UAE. The incident occurred about 25 nautical miles northwest of Ra’s al Khaymah, according to UK Maritime authorities.

Container ship damaged by suspected projectile near UAE waters as tensions rise around Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO issues warning. Photo: Gemini.
Container ship damaged by suspected projectile near UAE waters as tensions rise around Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO issues warning. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 11, 2026 10:57:52 IST

Strait of Hormuz Tensions Escalate: Container Ship Hit By Projectile Near UAE, Vessel Damaged, UKMTO Issues Warning

Dubai, UAE News: A container vessel has reportedly sustained damage after being struck by a suspected projectile in waters near the United Arab Emirates, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. The incident was reported about 25 nautical miles northwest of Ra’s al Khaymah in the UAE.

UKMTO Reports Damage to Container Ship

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the master of a container vessel informed authorities that the ship had been hit by what is believed to be an unknown projectile.

According to the report, the vessel sustained damage, although the extent of the damage remains unclear and is currently being assessed by the crew on board.

The ship’s master confirmed that all crew members are safe and accounted for, the UKMTO said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Ships Urged to Exercise Caution

Following the report, the UKMTO issued an advisory to vessels navigating through the area.

Ships transiting the waters near Ra’s al Khaymah were urged to move with caution and report any suspicious activity as investigations continue.

Iran Claims Control Over Strait of Hormuz 

Amid rising tensions in the region, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it has “complete control” over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint leading into the Gulf.

The Strait of Hormuz is considered one of the world’s most important shipping routes for global energy supplies, making developments in the area closely watched by international markets.

US Says Iranian Mine-Laying Vessels Destroyed in Strait of Hormuz 

The United States has stated that it destroyed more than a dozen Iranian vessels believed to be involved in laying naval mines.

The action was aimed at preventing any potential attempt to block the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the strategic importance of the narrow waterway in global energy supply chains.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 10:57 AM IST
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Escalate: Container Ship Hit By Projectile Near UAE, Vessel Damaged, UKMTO Issues Warning

