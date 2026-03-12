LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram donald trump instagram down Abu Dhabi news 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram donald trump instagram down Abu Dhabi news 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram donald trump instagram down Abu Dhabi news 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram donald trump instagram down Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram donald trump instagram down Abu Dhabi news 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram donald trump instagram down Abu Dhabi news 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram donald trump instagram down Abu Dhabi news 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram donald trump instagram down Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
Home > World > US Set To Release 172 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve To Reduce Soaring Prices Amid Iran War

US Set To Release 172 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve To Reduce Soaring Prices Amid Iran War

The United States announced it will release 172 million barrels of oil from its strategic petroleum reserve to curb rising prices triggered by the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, officials said on Wednesday.

US Set To Release 172 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve To Reduce Soaring Prices Amid Iran War (Via X)
US Set To Release 172 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve To Reduce Soaring Prices Amid Iran War (Via X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 12, 2026 06:01:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Set To Release 172 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve To Reduce Soaring Prices Amid Iran War

The United States announced it will release 172 million barrels of oil from its strategic petroleum reserve to curb rising prices triggered by the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, officials said on Wednesday. 

Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed that the release is part of a larger 400 million-barrel plan coordinated by the International Energy Agency (IEA), which includes 32 member nations.

Release Timeline And Delivery

The oil release is scheduled to begin next week and is expected to take about 120 days to deliver. Wright emphasized that this coordinated move is intended to stabilize global oil markets that have been shaken by disruptions caused by the conflict.

You Might Be Interested In

President Donald Trump also addressed the situation, noting that Washington would adjust the reserve levels slightly while assuring that the strategic stockpile would be replenished. “The United States has arranged to more than replace these strategic reserves with approximately 200 million barrels within the next year,” Wright added.

Global Impact Of The U.S.-Israeli Attacks On Iran

The U.S. and Israel initiated military strikes on Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran on Israeli and Gulf targets hosting U.S. bases. The escalating conflict has significantly affected energy markets, with fears that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps could block Gulf oil shipments unless the attacks cease, raising concerns about long-term supply disruptions.

The release from the strategic reserve is aimed at offsetting these market shocks and providing a buffer to protect economies heavily reliant on oil imports.

Strategic And Economic Implications

Analysts say that while the release may provide short-term relief to global oil prices, the ongoing conflict continues to pose risks to energy security and supply chains. Coordinated international efforts through the IEA are intended to reassure markets and prevent further price spikes as tensions persist in the region.

Officials stressed that the combination of U.S. reserves and future production is sufficient to stabilize the market, but close monitoring will continue as the conflict evolves.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘We Won In The First Hour, But Won’t Leave Early’: Donald Trump Claims Victory In Iran War, Vows To ‘Finish The Job’

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 6:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 172 million barrelsglobal oil supplyGulf oil shipmentshome-hero-pos-5International Energy AgencyIran conflictMiddle East tensionsoil marketoil price surgeUS Strategic Petroleum Reserve

RELATED News

Can Iran Target California With Drones Or Cyberattacks? FBI Issues Alert On Possible Threats To The US West Coast

US-Iran-Israel War: Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tanks At Oman’s Salalah Port, Operations Suspended | WATCH

Donald Trump Claims He Will Take The Final Call On US-Iran War, Says ‘Any Time I Want It To End, It Will End’ Since ‘Nothing Left To Target’

Driver Apprehended After Car Crashes Into Barricade Near White House, Here’s What Really Happened As Secret Service Investigates

Oil Prices Going To Rise? Iranian Military Tells World To ‘Get Ready For $200 Per Barrel’ Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

LATEST NEWS

Massive Fire Erupts At Fish Market Near Delhi’s Uttam Nagar; Firefighting Operation Underway, Video Shows Thick Smoke And Flames | WATCH

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On March 12 – Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, And Major Cities

One Piece Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Full Cast, And Everything Fans Need To Know | Full Details Inside

Redmi K90 Ultra To Debut In India: MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 8000mAh Massive Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price And Launch

Gunman Fires At Jammu Wedding Attended By Farooq Abdullah, Ex-J&K CM Escapes Unhurt, Accused Arrested | Watch CCTV Footage

‘Rahul vs Goenka’ IPL 2026 Battle! Delhi Capitals Star to Face Former LSG Boss — Full DC Schedule And Big Match Dates Revealed

From Sensation To Silver Screen: Mahakumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle’s Net Worth Revealed After She Joins Movies

Why Jitesh Sharma Didn’t Regret Missing India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad — Cricketer Shares Heartbreaking Story | Watch

Who Were The Two Indians Died During The Merchant Vessel Attack? MEA Reveals Crucial Details Amid West Asia War – Here’s What You Need To Know

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India?

US Set To Release 172 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve To Reduce Soaring Prices Amid Iran War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Set To Release 172 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve To Reduce Soaring Prices Amid Iran War

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Set To Release 172 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve To Reduce Soaring Prices Amid Iran War
US Set To Release 172 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve To Reduce Soaring Prices Amid Iran War
US Set To Release 172 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve To Reduce Soaring Prices Amid Iran War
US Set To Release 172 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve To Reduce Soaring Prices Amid Iran War

QUICK LINKS