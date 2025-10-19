Israel Launches Attack On Gaza, Accuses Hamas Of ‘Bold Violation Of Ceasefire’: Here’s What We Know

Israel launched new attacks on Gaza on Sunday, according to local residents and Israeli media reports, raising fears that the US-mediated ceasefire might collapse. The truce, which began on October 11, was meant to bring calm after months of conflict, but both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of repeated violations.

Palestinians in southern Gaza told Reuters they heard loud explosions and gunfire in Rafah. Witnesses also reported Israeli tank fire in Abassan, near Khan Younis, and a series of airstrikes in Rafah early Sunday afternoon. The Israeli military did not immediately confirm the strikes.

Local health officials in Gaza said two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Jabalia, in the northern part of the enclave. The Times of Israel reported that the airstrikes targeted Rafah after militants attacked Israeli forces, though the source of the information was unclear.

An Israeli military official said Hamas had carried out several attacks against Israeli troops inside Gaza, including a rocket-propelled grenade and sniper attack, calling it a “bold violation” of the ceasefire. In response, senior Hamas leader Izzat Al Risheq accused Israel of breaking the truce multiple times but insisted the group remained committed to peace, reported Reuters.

According to Gaza’s government media office, Israel has violated the ceasefire 47 times since the deal began, leaving 38 people dead and 143 injured. The office said these violations included direct shootings, shelling, and arrests of civilians.

Meanwhile, the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will remain closed, Israel announced. The crossing has mostly stayed shut since May 2024. The ceasefire also promised more humanitarian aid for Gaza, where famine concerns remain high.

ALSO READ: Hamas Planning Attack On Gaza Civilians? US Says It Has ‘Credible Reports’ Of…