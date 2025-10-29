LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news canberra weather operation sindoor chhath puja india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Israel Reaffirms Gaza Ceasefire After Deadly Strikes Leave 104 Dead

Israel Reaffirms Gaza Ceasefire After Deadly Strikes Leave 104 Dead

The Israeli military confirmed on Wednesday that it would continue to uphold a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, even as airstrikes killed at least 104 Palestinians overnight. The strikes, Israel said, were a direct response to a deadly attack by Palestinian militants that left one Israeli soldier dead.

Israel Reaffirms Gaza Ceasefire After Deadly Strikes Leave 104 Dead (Picture Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israel Reaffirms Gaza Ceasefire After Deadly Strikes Leave 104 Dead (Picture Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: October 29, 2025 17:30:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Israel Reaffirms Gaza Ceasefire After Deadly Strikes Leave 104 Dead

The Israeli military confirmed on Wednesday that it would continue to uphold a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, even as airstrikes killed at least 104 Palestinians overnight. The strikes, Israel said, were a direct response to a deadly attack by Palestinian militants that left one Israeli soldier dead.

The ceasefire, brokered with U.S. backing earlier this month, was intended to bring an end to 2 years of devastating conflict following the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. But on Tuesday night, explosions rocked Gaza once again, reigniting fears that peace was slipping away.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, Israeli air raids targeted several residential areas, killing civilians in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood, the Bureij refugee camp, and Khan Younis. Among the dead were families trapped in their homes when missiles struck without warning.

For displaced residents like Ismail Zayda, the night was a terrifying reminder of the war they thought was over. “It was one of the worst nights since the ceasefire was signed,” he said. “The sounds of explosions and planes made us feel as if war had started again.”

Israel And Hamas Trade Blame

Israel maintains that Hamas fighters violated the ceasefire first, attacking its forces stationed within the “yellow line” the boundary agreed upon in the truce. Hamas, however, denied responsibility for the assault and reiterated its commitment to maintaining the ceasefire.

An Israeli military spokesperson emphasized that the army “will respond firmly to any violation” but insisted the agreement still stands. “We will continue to uphold the ceasefire, but we will not tolerate attacks on our soldiers,” the statement read.

Trump Defends Israel, Says Ceasefire ‘Not At Risk’

Speaking aboard Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed fears that the ceasefire was collapsing. “Nothing is going to jeopardize it,” he said, describing Hamas as “a very small part of peace in the Middle East.” Trump defended Israel’s retaliation, saying, “If they took out an Israeli soldier, the Israelis should hit back. They have that right.”

(With Inputs From Reuters)

ALSO READ: Is Zohran Mamdani Losing the NYC Mayoral Race? Here’s What The New Polls Say

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 5:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: benjamin netanyahugazaisraelisraeli soldiers

RELATED News

I’m Not Allowed To…’ Donald Trump FINALLY Clears The Air On 2028 Presidential Run, But Exploiting THIS Loophole Might Change His Decision

Baba Vanga’s Chilling Prediction For 2026 Sparks Major Concern, List Includes War In East, Alien Contact And…

Pakistan Issues 2,100 Visas To Sikh Pilgrims For Guru Nanak Dev’s Birth Anniversary

Is Zohran Mamdani Losing the NYC Mayoral Race? Here’s What The New Polls Say

When And Where Will Donald Trump Meet Xi Jinping? China Provides Big Update

LATEST NEWS

Amit Shah Issues Big Statement, Affirms NDA’s Victory In Bihar Elections, Says ‘1 Bajte-Bajte Lalu-Rahul Ka…’

Israel Reaffirms Gaza Ceasefire After Deadly Strikes Leave 104 Dead

India vs Australia 1st T20 Called Off Due To Rain In Canberra

Meet Shivangi Singh, Rafale Pilot Pakistan Falsely Claimed Was Captured, Who Now Poses With President Murmu

THIS Bhool Bhulaiyaa Star Has Quit Bollywood After A 7-year Sentence, Trying To Make A Living With Garments Business In Philippines

Fake News Exposed: Pakistan Government Denies Rumours Of Salman Khan Being Labelled A Terrorist Over Balochistan Remark

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav’s Mother Prays For Shreyas Iyer’s Recovery During Chhath Puja, Video Goes Viral

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Ends Month On A High: Sensex Rises 369 Points, Nifty Reclaims 26,000

‘Allah Hu Akbar’: Alleged Bangladeshi Man Storms Bengaluru Temple, Kicks Idols, Shouts Religious Slogans | VIDEO

Are You Seeing Profits Ahead In Lenskart IPO? Rs 7,200 Crore IPO Set To Hit Dalal Street, Here’s What Investors Should Know

Israel Reaffirms Gaza Ceasefire After Deadly Strikes Leave 104 Dead

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israel Reaffirms Gaza Ceasefire After Deadly Strikes Leave 104 Dead

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israel Reaffirms Gaza Ceasefire After Deadly Strikes Leave 104 Dead
Israel Reaffirms Gaza Ceasefire After Deadly Strikes Leave 104 Dead
Israel Reaffirms Gaza Ceasefire After Deadly Strikes Leave 104 Dead
Israel Reaffirms Gaza Ceasefire After Deadly Strikes Leave 104 Dead

QUICK LINKS