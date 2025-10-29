Israel Reaffirms Gaza Ceasefire After Deadly Strikes Leave 104 Dead

The Israeli military confirmed on Wednesday that it would continue to uphold a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, even as airstrikes killed at least 104 Palestinians overnight. The strikes, Israel said, were a direct response to a deadly attack by Palestinian militants that left one Israeli soldier dead.

The ceasefire, brokered with U.S. backing earlier this month, was intended to bring an end to 2 years of devastating conflict following the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. But on Tuesday night, explosions rocked Gaza once again, reigniting fears that peace was slipping away.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, Israeli air raids targeted several residential areas, killing civilians in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood, the Bureij refugee camp, and Khan Younis. Among the dead were families trapped in their homes when missiles struck without warning.

For displaced residents like Ismail Zayda, the night was a terrifying reminder of the war they thought was over. “It was one of the worst nights since the ceasefire was signed,” he said. “The sounds of explosions and planes made us feel as if war had started again.”

Israel And Hamas Trade Blame

Israel maintains that Hamas fighters violated the ceasefire first, attacking its forces stationed within the “yellow line” the boundary agreed upon in the truce. Hamas, however, denied responsibility for the assault and reiterated its commitment to maintaining the ceasefire.

An Israeli military spokesperson emphasized that the army “will respond firmly to any violation” but insisted the agreement still stands. “We will continue to uphold the ceasefire, but we will not tolerate attacks on our soldiers,” the statement read.

Trump Defends Israel, Says Ceasefire ‘Not At Risk’

Speaking aboard Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed fears that the ceasefire was collapsing. “Nothing is going to jeopardize it,” he said, describing Hamas as “a very small part of peace in the Middle East.” Trump defended Israel’s retaliation, saying, “If they took out an Israeli soldier, the Israelis should hit back. They have that right.”

(With Inputs From Reuters)

