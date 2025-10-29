LIVE TV
Home > World > Is Zohran Mamdani Losing the NYC Mayoral Race? Here's What The New Polls Say

Is Zohran Mamdani Losing the NYC Mayoral Race? Here’s What The New Polls Say

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist nominee, has taken a commanding lead in New York City’s mayoral race, according to a new poll by the Manhattan Institute. Despite voter skepticism toward his socialist policies, Mamdani maintains a 15-point advantage over Andrew Cuomo.

Zohran Mamdani leads NYC mayoral race with 43% support, outpacing Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa despite voter skepticism.
Zohran Mamdani leads NYC mayoral race with 43% support, outpacing Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa despite voter skepticism. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 29, 2025 14:59:48 IST

Is Zohran Mamdani Losing the NYC Mayoral Race? Here’s What The New Polls Say

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist nominee, has a clear lead in New York City’s three-way mayoral race, despite widespread voter skepticism toward his key policies, a new survey by the Manhattan Institute has revealed.

According to the poll, Mamdani won 43% support among likely voters, maintaining a 15-point lead over independent candidate Andrew Cuomo, who stood at 28%, while Republican contender Curtis Sliwa trailed at 19%.

Zohran Mamdani Lead Widening

The survey, conducted among 600 likely voters last week, showed Mamdani’s lead widening compared to earlier polls that suggested the race was tightening. Analysts say the division of votes between Cuomo and Sliwa could help Mamdani win the mayoralty without commanding a majority.

The poll further explored hypothetical head-to-head matchups between Mamdani and each of his rivals.

“In hypothetical head-to-head matchups, Mamdani’s lead narrows but endures,” the poll stated.

Also Read: Trump’s Big Praise For ‘Killer’ Modi, Calls Him ‘Nicest Looking Guy’

Zohran Mamdani Vs Andrew Cuomo

Against Cuomo, Mamdani held a 44–40% edge, leaving the former governor “within striking distance.” Against Sliwa, Mamdani maintained a stronger 47–33% lead, reflecting the city’s Democratic lean and what the report described as Sliwa’s “limited appeal.”

Despite his polling advantage, the survey found what it called a “striking dissonance” between Mamdani’s electoral strength and voter attitudes toward his socialist agenda.

One of Mamdani’s flagship proposals, making city buses free, failed to gain majority support. 58% of respondents said free buses could turn them into “roaming homeless shelters,” while only 33% supported eliminating fares altogether.

Why is Zohran Mamdani Courting Controversies With His Proposals?

Another of Mamdani’s education proposals, phasing out the city’s Gifted and Talented (G&T) program at the kindergarten level, also met significant opposition.

Only 21% of voters agreed the programs should be scaled back in early grades, compared to 64% who said they should be expanded.

As a state lawmaker, Mamdani has opposed fare evasion penalties and voiced strong support for New York’s bail reform laws, both of which have drawn mixed reactions from voters.

Also Read: When And Where Will Donald Trump Meet Xi Jinping? China Provides Big Update

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 2:59 PM IST
Tags: andrew cuomo, NYC mayor race 2025, us news, World news, zohran mamdani

QUICK LINKS