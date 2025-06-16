Live Tv
Israel Releases Footage Of Strikes On Iran's Nuclear Program Headquarters Amid Escalating Conflict

Israel Releases Footage Of Strikes On Iran’s Nuclear Program Headquarters Amid Escalating Conflict

As Israel intensifies its military campaign targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, newly released footage shows extensive damage inflicted on key facilities in Tehran and beyond. The rising conflict has now also disrupted diplomatic efforts with the United States.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 06:09:58 IST

In a major escalation of the ongoing hostilities, Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday released fresh black-and-white footage capturing the overnight strikes on what it described as Iran’s “nuclear program headquarters” in Tehran. The videos, filmed by Israeli aircraft, show a series of powerful explosions ripping through a densely populated area, striking at the heart of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

The IDF confirmed that nearly 50 fighter jets took part in the operation, striking 80 high-value locations “under the direction of the military intelligence unit.” Among the targets were the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the Sepand nuclear project facility, and secret locations where Iran allegedly stored sensitive nuclear archives. “More than 80 targets were targeted, including the headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defense, the Sepand headquarters of the nuclear project, and other locations,” the IDF stated on social media platform X.

Operation Rising Lion Intensifies

Codenamed Operation Rising Lion, Israel’s latest offensive began on June 13 with precision strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities. According to military spokesman Avichae Adraee, Israeli forces have struck over 170 targets and 720 military infrastructure sites over the past three days, dealing a significant blow to Iran’s military capabilities.

Iranian state media confirmed that Israeli strikes extended beyond nuclear sites to include key oil depots and fuel storage facilities in southern Iran. Additional attacks were reported on Sunday afternoon, further deepening the crisis. Previous Israeli strikes also targeted critical nuclear sites in Isfahan and Natanz, Iran’s primary uranium enrichment center.

In response to the offensive, Iran retaliated swiftly, launching counterstrikes within 24 hours. The exchange of attacks has continued for several days, with both sides reporting casualties and infrastructure damage while simultaneously downplaying the extent of their respective losses.

The escalating conflict has also cast a shadow over diplomatic efforts. A scheduled round of nuclear limitation talks between Iran and the United States in Oman was abruptly canceled on Sunday. Tehran has accused Washington of playing a direct role in enabling Israel’s military strikes, adding another layer of tension to an already volatile situation.

