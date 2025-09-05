LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > World > Italy: Indian diaspora thanks PM Modi for mention of Valmiki statue's installation in Mann ki Baat

Italy: Indian diaspora thanks PM Modi for mention of Valmiki statue's installation in Mann ki Baat

Italy: Indian diaspora thanks PM Modi for mention of Valmiki statue's installation in Mann ki Baat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:15:43 IST

Rome [Italy], September 5 (ANI): The Indian community in Italy’s Camporotondo on Friday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning the installation of Maharshi Valmiki’s statue there in his Mann ki Baat episode.

The Indian Embassy in Italy appreciated India’s gesture of gifting the statue.

In a post on X, the embassy said, “The Indian community in Camporotondo, Italy, are very grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting in his radio talk Mann Ki Baat, the installation of Maharshi Valmiki’s statue in their town. They appreciated the Government of India’s gesture of gifting the statue, which strengthens India-Italy friendship & cultural ties.”

India and Italy are ancient civilisations with rich cultural heritage. Diplomatic relations between India and Italy were established in 1947. In 2023, both countries celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

On 2-3 March 2023, PM Meloni paid her first-ever state visit to India and was the Chief Guest at the Raisina Dialogue. During the visit, India-Italy bilateral relations were elevated to a Strategic Partnership.

Both sides agreed to collaborate in cyber security, innovation, defence, outer space, green economy, energy security and transition, defence co-production and co-innovation, and blue economy. A start-up bridge between Indian and Italian start-ups was established.

PM Meloni participated in the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi in September 2023. She met PM Modi and discussed enhancing cooperation in defence & new and emerging technologies, MEA stated. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: indian embassyitalymann ki baatpm modi’statueValmiki

RELATED News

PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'

LATEST NEWS

Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
Teachers' Day: PM Modi shares article on remarkable contributions of Savitribai Phule
US Commerce Secretary Predicts India To Apologies and Seek Trade Deal Soon
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA
"Disappointing to hear rhetoric": MP Milind Deora criticises US for risking ties with India
Italy: Indian diaspora thanks PM Modi for mention of Valmiki statue's installation in Mann ki Baat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Italy: Indian diaspora thanks PM Modi for mention of Valmiki statue's installation in Mann ki Baat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Italy: Indian diaspora thanks PM Modi for mention of Valmiki statue's installation in Mann ki Baat
Italy: Indian diaspora thanks PM Modi for mention of Valmiki statue's installation in Mann ki Baat
Italy: Indian diaspora thanks PM Modi for mention of Valmiki statue's installation in Mann ki Baat
Italy: Indian diaspora thanks PM Modi for mention of Valmiki statue's installation in Mann ki Baat

QUICK LINKS