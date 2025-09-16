JD Vance Hosts ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’, Says National Unity Impossible With Those Celebrating His Friend’s Killing

Vice President JD Vance hosted The Charlie Kirk Show on Monday, just days after the conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot in Utah, according to a report published by The Associated Press. Broadcasting from his ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Vance used the two-hour livestream to remember Kirk and call out those who celebrated his killing.

“I am desperate for our country to be united in condemnation of the actions and the ideas that killed my friend,” Vance reportedly said, while adding, “We can only have it with people who acknowledge that political violence is unacceptable.”

According to the report, the show featured appearances by White House staff and administration officials who had worked closely with Kirk, including Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller among others.

In a Personal Tribute, Vance Reveals How He Will Honor His Late Friend

Vance, who flew Kirk’s body home aboard Air Force Two last week, opened the program by reflecting on his friendship with the 31-year-old activist.

“I am filling in for somebody who cannot be filled in for, but I’ll do my best,” he reportedly said while also narrating heartfelt conversations with Kirk’s wife Erika.

“She told me that Charlie had never raised his voice to her, never been cross or mean-spirited. I took from that moment that I needed to be a better husband and father. That is the way I am going to honor my friend.”

Vance Credits Kirk For Political Career Launch

Vance credited Kirk with helping launch his political career. Their friendship began in 2017 after a Tucker Carlson appearance, when Kirk messaged him to say he’d done a “great job.”

“If it weren’t for Charlie Kirk, I would not be the vice president of the United States,” AP quoted Vance as saying as the VP continued, “He didn’t just help us win in 2024; he helped us staff the entire government.”

Kirk played a key role in connecting Vance with campaign donors and even Donald Trump Jr., according to the vice president.

White House Officials Pledge Action

Vowing on-air that the administration would take strong action against political violence, Stephen Miller reportedly said, “We are going to use every resource… to identify, disrupt, dismantle and destroy these networks. It will happen, and we will do it in Charlie’s name.”

Law enforcement has said the shooter acted alone, but the killing has sparked intense political response and debate.

