JD Vance Hosts ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’, Says National Unity Impossible With Those Celebrating His Friend’s Killing
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent Charlie Kirk benjamin netanyahu donald trump latest US news Supreme Court of India Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
Home > World > JD Vance Hosts ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’, Says National Unity Impossible With Those Celebrating His Friend’s Killing

JD Vance Hosts ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’, Says National Unity Impossible With Those Celebrating His Friend’s Killing

Vice President JD Vance hosted Charlie Kirk's radio show in tribute to his late friend, saying unity is impossible with those who cheered Kirk's assassination. Vance, who flew Kirk's body home, recalled their close bond and vowed to honor him by combating political violence.

VP JD Vance says national unity is impossible with those celebrating Charlie Kirk's killing, as he hosted an emotional tribute show from the White House complex. (Photo: Canva modified X images)
VP JD Vance says national unity is impossible with those celebrating Charlie Kirk's killing, as he hosted an emotional tribute show from the White House complex. (Photo: Canva modified X images)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: September 16, 2025 03:16:14 IST

Vice President JD Vance hosted The Charlie Kirk Show on Monday, just days after the conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot in Utah, according to a report published by The Associated Press. Broadcasting from his ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Vance used the two-hour livestream to remember Kirk and call out those who celebrated his killing.

“I am desperate for our country to be united in condemnation of the actions and the ideas that killed my friend,” Vance reportedly said, while adding, “We can only have it with people who acknowledge that political violence is unacceptable.”

According to the report, the show featured appearances by White House staff and administration officials who had worked closely with Kirk, including Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller among others.

In a Personal Tribute, Vance Reveals How He Will Honor His Late Friend

Vance, who flew Kirk’s body home aboard Air Force Two last week, opened the program by reflecting on his friendship with the 31-year-old activist.

“I am filling in for somebody who cannot be filled in for, but I’ll do my best,” he reportedly said while also narrating heartfelt conversations with Kirk’s wife Erika.

“She told me that Charlie had never raised his voice to her, never been cross or mean-spirited. I took from that moment that I needed to be a better husband and father. That is the way I am going to honor my friend.”

Vance Credits Kirk For Political Career Launch

Vance credited Kirk with helping launch his political career. Their friendship began in 2017 after a Tucker Carlson appearance, when Kirk messaged him to say he’d done a “great job.”

“If it weren’t for Charlie Kirk, I would not be the vice president of the United States,” AP quoted Vance as saying as the VP continued, “He didn’t just help us win in 2024; he helped us staff the entire government.”

Kirk played a key role in connecting Vance with campaign donors and even Donald Trump Jr., according to the vice president.

White House Officials Pledge Action

Vowing on-air that the administration would take strong action against political violence, Stephen Miller reportedly said, “We are going to use every resource… to identify, disrupt, dismantle and destroy these networks. It will happen, and we will do it in Charlie’s name.”

Law enforcement has said the shooter acted alone, but the killing has sparked intense political response and debate.

ALSO READ: Trump Says US Military Targetted Another Suspected Venezuelan Drug Boat

Tags: Charlie Kirkhome-hero-pos-2jd vance

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens to Federalize DC Police Again Over Immigration Dispute
Vance says Charlie Kirk was killed by "an assassin's bullet" linked to left-wing extremism
Gaza Crisis: Benjamin Netanyahu Admits Israel Facing Long-Term Isolation Over War
Trump Says US Military Killed 3 in Second Strike on Venezuelan ‘Narcoterrorists’
MoS Margherita lands in Papua New Guinea to attend I-Day celebrations

LATEST NEWS

S&P Global to Host World Hydrogen Leaders Conference in India
Skater Anandkumar Velkumar makes history, gets India first-ever gold at Speed Skating World C'ships
JD Vance Hosts ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’, Says National Unity Impossible With Those Celebrating His Friend’s Killing
Two people killed, 9 injured after truck hits several people in MP's Indore
Wordle Game For September 16, 2025: Check Out The Hints To Decode This Five-Letter Wordle Answer
Right Paydays Launches for 2025: Compare Top Loan Offers in One Click
"'The Heart was in the mouth": Asalanka reflects on Sri Lanka's thrilling win over Hong Kong
Allegedly Abducted Truck Driver Rescued From Ex-Probationary IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar’s Pune House
CBDT further extends due date for filing Income Tax Returns to September 16
MoS Margherita lands in Papua New Guinea to attend I-Day celebrations
JD Vance Hosts ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’, Says National Unity Impossible With Those Celebrating His Friend’s Killing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JD Vance Hosts ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’, Says National Unity Impossible With Those Celebrating His Friend’s Killing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JD Vance Hosts ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’, Says National Unity Impossible With Those Celebrating His Friend’s Killing
JD Vance Hosts ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’, Says National Unity Impossible With Those Celebrating His Friend’s Killing
JD Vance Hosts ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’, Says National Unity Impossible With Those Celebrating His Friend’s Killing
JD Vance Hosts ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’, Says National Unity Impossible With Those Celebrating His Friend’s Killing

QUICK LINKS