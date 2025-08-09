LIVE TV
Jim Lovell: NASA Man Who Saved Apollo 13 Crew on Unstable Voyage Dies at 97

Jim Lovell, Apollo 13 commander who averted disaster in 1970, has died at 97. NASA hailed his calm leadership after an explosion forced the crew to abort their Moon landing and return safely. Also a veteran of Apollo 8, Lovell is remembered as a pioneer whose courage and optimism inspired generations.

Jim Lovell was born on 25 March 1928

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 9, 2025 02:53:00 IST

Astronaut Jim Lovell, commander of the Apollo 13 mission that narrowly avoided disaster in 1970, has died aged 97.

NASA hailed him as the man who “turned a potential tragedy into a success” after an explosion aboard the spacecraft forced the crew to abandon their Moon landing and fight for survival. Tens of millions watched on television as Lovell, Jack Swigert, and Fred Haise splashed down safely in the Pacific, in what became one of space exploration’s most iconic moments.

Jim Lovell Was the First Individual to Travel Twice to Moon

Lovell also flew on Apollo 8, becoming the first person to travel to the Moon twice. Acting Nasa head Sean Duffy credited him with helping “forge a historic path” for the US space programme. His family remembered his “unshakeable optimism” and humour, saying he made others feel “we could do the impossible.”

Born James Arthur Lovell Jr on 25 March 1928, just a year after Charles Lindbergh’s Atlantic crossing, he first applied to join NASA in 1958 but was rejected due to a temporary liver condition. He reapplied in 1962 and was selected among the “New Nine” astronauts, a group that included Neil Armstrong and John Young.

Lovell Was Part of Apollo 13 Mission of NASA

In April 1970, Apollo 13 set off with Lovell in command. Two days into the mission, 200,000 miles from Earth, the crew noticed low pressure in a hydrogen tank. Swigert stirred it — a routine procedure — but the command module, Odyssey, shuddered. Oxygen pressure plummeted and power failed.

“Houston, we’ve had a problem,” Lovell told Mission Control. With the lunar module, Aquarius, hastily powered up, the crew used it as a lifeboat despite it lacking a heat shield for re-entry. Temperatures fell to freezing, food and water were rationed, and the world watched in suspense.

As they neared Earth, the crew re-entered Odyssey, uncertain if the heat shield was intact. Re-entry brought an unusually long radio silence, heightening fears. Then Swigert’s voice broke through, and moments later, parachutes deployed. The mission, though a failure in reaching the Moon, became NASA’s finest hour — a testament to teamwork, and calmness under pressure.

Jim Lovell’s legacy endures as a symbol of courage in the face of impossible odds.

Also Read: Why NASA Astronaut Butch Wilmore Took Retirement After Spending Nine Months In Space?

Tags: Apollo 13Jim Lovellnasa

