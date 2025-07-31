Home > World > Kamala Harris to Release Memoir ‘107 Days’ on Her Historic Presidential Campaign

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is all geared up to publish a memoir titled 107 Days on September 23, offering a behind-the-scenes look at her brief but historic run for the United States Presidency. The book, named after the length of her campaign, will be released by Simon & Schuster and promises candid reflections on her journey.

About Harris’s Book

Through a video announcement, Harris said on Thursday, “Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for President of the United States — 107 days travelling the country, fighting for our future. With candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey.”

Harris launched her presidential campaign in mid-2024 after President Joe Biden stepped down following a widely criticised debate performance. She went on to lead the Democratic ticket, ultimately losing to Republican Donald Trump in the November 2024 election.

Simon & Schuster is calling the book a “page-turning account” filled with “surprising and revealing insights.” CEO Jonathan Karp said, “Kamala Harris is a singular American leader. 107 Days captures the drama of running for president better than just about anything I’ve read.”

Notably, this is Harris’s second book, following The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, published in 2019 by Penguin Books. 

