Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau Expecting First Child? Viral Post With 2M Views Sends Internet Into Meltdown- Inside Their Love Story

A viral social media post claiming that singer Katy Perry and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expecting their first child together has set the internet ablaze. The post, which has already clocked over 2 million views on X, features a photo of the couple with the caption “Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are expecting their first child together”– sparking excitement, disbelief, and plenty of speculation online.

While fans flooded the comments with reactions ranging from playful jokes to heartfelt congratulations, the claim appears to trace back to earlier unverified reports about the couple growing “serious” in their relationship.

Is Katy Perry Preganant?

Despite the buzz online, neither Katy Perry nor Justin Trudeau has made any official announcement about expecting a child. There are also no credible media reports confirming the claim.

As a result, the speculation appears to be based purely on unverified social media chatter. Even X’s AI tool, Grok, flagged the claim, noting that there is “no official confirmation” from either Perry or Trudeau. While some tabloid reports in January 2026 suggested the couple had discussed the possibility of having a child, those reports remain unsubstantiated.

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau Love Story

In a surprising crossover that has drawn attention from both the entertainment industry and political spheres, pop superstar Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have confirmed that they are in a relationship. What reportedly began as a low-key romance in mid-2025 has evolved into a more serious partnership in early 2026.

Perry made their relationship public with a “hard launch” on Instagram, sharing a set of photos from their Tokyo getaway, including a selfie together and a clip of the couple enjoying sushi.