Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Ju Ae Makes First Public Visit To Kumsusan Mausoleum; Fuels Succession Buzz

Kim Ju Ae: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter, Kim Ju Ae, accompanied her parents on her first public visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the family paid respects to former leaders, according to photographs released by state media on Friday. Ju Ae’s appearance at the state mausoleum has drawn attention amid growing speculation that she may be preparing for a future leadership role.

Rising Public Profile Fuels Succession Talk

Over the past three years, Kim Ju Ae has featured more frequently in official state coverage, prompting analysts and South Korea’s intelligence agencies to assess her potential position in North Korea’s political future.

Cheong Seong-chang, vice president of the Sejong Institute, described the visit as a calculated move by Kim Jong Un, particularly ahead of the ruling Workers’ Party Congress, where long-term leadership narratives could be reinforced.

Family Appearance Signals Dynastic Continuity

State news agency KCNA showed Kim Jong Un arriving at the mausoleum on January 1, accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju, their daughter Ju Ae, and senior officials. In the images, Ju Ae is seen standing between her parents inside the main hall, reinforcing what analysts describe as an image of familial stability.

Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said the leadership has increasingly highlighted Kim’s family at key national events to underline dynastic continuity.

Too Early To Name A Successor, Say Officials

Believed to have been born in the early 2010s, Ju Ae has also appeared at New Year celebrations and accompanied her father on an overseas visit to Beijing in September, her first public international trip.

Kim Jong Un traditionally visits the Kumsusan mausoleum on major anniversaries to honour his grandfather, state founder Kim Il Sung, and his father Kim Jong Il, reinforcing the regime’s hereditary leadership narrative.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry declined to speculate on Ju Ae’s political future, stating it was premature to label her a successor due to her age and the absence of any official position. Analysts also caution that Kim Jong Un’s other children have not been publicly accounted for, leaving room for uncertainty over succession plans.

(Via agency inputs)

