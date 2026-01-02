Switzerland Explosion: How A Champagne Bottle Stunt With Birthday Candles Sparked Horrific Fire, Killing 47

Switzerland Explosion: A New Year’s Eve celebration turned deadly when a champagne bottle topped with “birthday candles” ignited a catastrophic fire at the Le Constellation nightclub in Crans-Montana, killing at least 47 people, Swiss authorities have confirmed, according to various reports.

What Led To The Switzerland Explosion

Reports quoting witnesses stated that the fatal incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. local time. The champagne bottle, part of a nightclub party gimmick, was raised too close to the low wooden ceiling, sparking a blast so intense that some victims’ bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Promotional videos from the club showed waitresses weaving through the crowd with flaming bottles held aloft, nearly brushing the ceiling. The stunt, intended to enhance the New Year’s celebration, instead triggered a rapid flashover, igniting all combustible materials in the basement simultaneously. Panicked partygoers scrambled toward the club’s single staircase exit, witnesses said.

Switzerland Explosion Death Toll

While 47 people have been reported dead, at least 115 people were injured, many with serious burns. Switzerland’s burn centers were quickly overwhelmed, necessitating the transfer of the most critically injured victims to hospitals in neighboring countries.

Authorities warned that confirming the identities of the deceased and finalizing the death toll would take time. “Many of the bodies were burned so severely that DNA and dental records are required for identification,” officials said. Many people remain missing.

Terrorism Ruled Out From Switzerland Deadly Fire Incident

Prosecutors stated that the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but there is no indication of terrorism or foul play. Investigators continue to interview witnesses and collect evidence, while the area around the burned-out club remains cordoned off.

Authorities indicated that victims were believed to be from several countries, and foreign governments were coordinating with Swiss officials to determine whether their nationals were among the dead.

Hundreds of people gathered near the charred nightclub, laying flowers and candles as families anxiously awaited news of missing relatives.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin described the incident as “one of the worst tragedies our country has ever known,” noting that most victims were young people celebrating the New Year.

