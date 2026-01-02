LIVE TV
Home > World > Switzerland Explosion: How A Champagne Bottle Stunt With Birthday Candles Sparked Horrific Fire, Killing 47

Switzerland Explosion: A New Year’s Eve party at a Swiss ski resort nightclub ended in horror after a flaming champagne stunt triggered a deadly fire. The fire ripped through Le Constellation in Crans-Montana, killing at least 47 people and injuring over 100. Authorities say panic, a low wooden ceiling and a single exit turned celebration into catastrophe.

Swiss New Year fire kills 47 at Crans-Montana nightclub after flaming champagne stunt sparks blast; dozens injured, probe underway. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 2, 2026 11:14:01 IST

Switzerland Explosion: A New Year’s Eve celebration turned deadly when a champagne bottle topped with “birthday candles” ignited a catastrophic fire at the Le Constellation nightclub in Crans-Montana, killing at least 47 people, Swiss authorities have confirmed, according to various reports.

What Led To The Switzerland Explosion

Reports quoting witnesses stated that the fatal incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. local time. The champagne bottle, part of a nightclub party gimmick, was raised too close to the low wooden ceiling, sparking a blast so intense that some victims’ bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Promotional videos from the club showed waitresses weaving through the crowd with flaming bottles held aloft, nearly brushing the ceiling. The stunt, intended to enhance the New Year’s celebration, instead triggered a rapid flashover, igniting all combustible materials in the basement simultaneously. Panicked partygoers scrambled toward the club’s single staircase exit, witnesses said.

Also Read: What Led to the Deadly Bar Fire in Switzerland’s Ski Resort Town Crans-Montana That Killed 40, Injured 115? Watch Horrific Video

Switzerland Explosion Death Toll

While 47 people have been reported dead, at least 115 people were injured, many with serious burns. Switzerland’s burn centers were quickly overwhelmed, necessitating the transfer of the most critically injured victims to hospitals in neighboring countries.

Authorities warned that confirming the identities of the deceased and finalizing the death toll would take time. “Many of the bodies were burned so severely that DNA and dental records are required for identification,” officials said. Many people remain missing.

Terrorism Ruled Out From Switzerland Deadly Fire Incident

Prosecutors stated that the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but there is no indication of terrorism or foul play. Investigators continue to interview witnesses and collect evidence, while the area around the burned-out club remains cordoned off.

Authorities indicated that victims were believed to be from several countries, and foreign governments were coordinating with Swiss officials to determine whether their nationals were among the dead.

Hundreds of people gathered near the charred nightclub, laying flowers and candles as families anxiously awaited news of missing relatives.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin described the incident as “one of the worst tragedies our country has ever known,” noting that most victims were young people celebrating the New Year.

Also Read: Switzerland Explosion Kills 40: Was It A Terror Attack Or Deadly Fire? Swiss Police Reveal What Happened At Ski Town Crans Montana

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 11:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Switzerland explosionSwitzerland fireSwitzerland newsWorld news

