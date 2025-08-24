King Charles Sends Special Message To Ukraine -Zelensky Responds Saying..

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed King Charles III as a “true inspiration” following a message of support from the British monarch on Ukraine’s Independence Day. In a letter posted on X, King Charles said that he had his “greatest and deepest admiration” for the people of Ukraine, who he said were demonstrating incredible resilience in defending their nation against the continued Russian onslaught.

He added that he too wanted a “just and lasting peace” for Ukraine.

I continue to feel the utmost and deepest admiration for the unshaken courage and spirit of the Ukrainian people,” the king said.

“I remain confident that our nations can continue to work closely together to bring about a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

What Zelensky Said In His Message To King Charles III

Replying to the message, President Zelensky expressed he was “grateful to His Majesty King Charles III @RoyalFamily for his warm wishes to all Ukrainians on our Independence Day.”

“His Majesty’s warm words are a real source of inspiration for our people amidst the hard time of war,” Zelensky added.

Heartfelt gratitude for the greetings, President @EmmanuelMacron on Ukraine’s Independence Day.

I deeply appreciate your steadfast leadership and the unwavering solidarity of the French people. France has always stood with us in defense of Ukraine’s independence, territorial… pic.twitter.com/zYjddObqBa — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 24, 2025

He also recognized the United Kingdom’s contribution towards supporting Ukraine, saying, “We welcome the United Kingdom’s leadership in backing Ukraine and our righteous cause: defending freedom from oppression and achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine and across Europe.

Ukraine’s 34th Independence Anniversary

Ukraine markS 34 years since gaining independence from the Soviet Union on Sunday. More than 2,000 Ukrainian recruits are set to celebrate alongside British personnel at an Interflex training site this year.

In a show of solidarity, Downing Street and several Whitehall buildings are expected to fly the Ukrainian flag on Sunday.

A government spokesperson said, “we stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, including those who have made a second home here in the UK, in the face of continued Russian aggression.”

Operation Interflex

The exchange between Zelensky and King Charles coincides with the Ministry of Defence’s announcement of an extension to Operation Interflex, the programme through which the British military trains Ukrainian soldiers, until the end of 2026.

More than 50,000 Ukrainian troops have already received training in Britain. Defence Secretary John Healey said, “we will continue to step up our support alongside allies, so that Ukraine can defend today and deter tomorrow.”