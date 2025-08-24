LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > World > King Charles Sends Special Message To Ukraine -Zelensky Responds Saying..

King Charles Sends Special Message To Ukraine -Zelensky Responds Saying..

Ukrainian President Zelensky hails King Charles III as a “true inspiration” after the monarch’s Independence Day message praising Ukraine’s resilience. The exchange highlights UK support and ongoing military training for Ukrainian troops.

Zelensky praises King Charles III’s message of support on Ukraine’s Independence Day. Photo/X.
Zelensky praises King Charles III’s message of support on Ukraine’s Independence Day. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 24, 2025 16:10:39 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed King Charles III as a “true inspiration” following a message of support from the British monarch on Ukraine’s Independence Day. In a letter posted on X, King Charles said that he had his “greatest and deepest admiration” for the people of Ukraine, who he said were demonstrating incredible resilience in defending their nation against the continued Russian onslaught.

He added that he too wanted a “just and lasting peace” for Ukraine.

I continue to feel the utmost and deepest admiration for the unshaken courage and spirit of the Ukrainian people,” the king said.

“I remain confident that our nations can continue to work closely together to bring about a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.” 

What Zelensky Said In His Message To King Charles III

Replying to the message, President Zelensky expressed he was “grateful to His Majesty King Charles III @RoyalFamily for his warm wishes to all Ukrainians on our Independence Day.”

“His Majesty’s warm words are a real source of inspiration for our people amidst the hard time of war,” Zelensky added.

He also recognized the United Kingdom’s contribution towards supporting Ukraine, saying, “We welcome the United Kingdom’s leadership in backing Ukraine and our righteous cause: defending freedom from oppression and achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine and across Europe.

Ukraine’s 34th Independence Anniversary  

Ukraine markS 34 years since gaining independence from the Soviet Union on Sunday. More than 2,000 Ukrainian recruits are set to celebrate alongside British personnel at an Interflex training site this year.  

In a show of solidarity, Downing Street and several Whitehall buildings are expected to fly the Ukrainian flag on Sunday.

A government spokesperson said, “we stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, including those who have made a second home here in the UK, in the face of continued Russian aggression.”  

Operation Interflex  

The exchange between Zelensky and King Charles coincides with the Ministry of Defence’s announcement of an extension to Operation Interflex, the programme through which the British military trains Ukrainian soldiers, until the end of 2026.  

More than 50,000 Ukrainian troops have already received training in Britain. Defence Secretary John Healey said, “we will continue to step up our support alongside allies, so that Ukraine can defend today and deter tomorrow.”  

Tags: home-hero-pos-10king charles iiiUkraine warvolodymyr zelensky

RELATED News

Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Pranit More Says,‘I Can Provoke Others, This Is What My Job Is’ | NewsX Exclusive
Shehbaz Badesha: ‘Doing Bigg Boss 100% To Push Myself’ – Exclusive NewsX Interview
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Natalia Janoszek Says, ‘I Won’t Tolerate Disrespect Inside The House’ | NewsX Exclusive
NewsX Exclusive: Bigg Boss 19’s Mridul Tiwari Says, “I Don’t Overthink Drama, I Handle It When It Happens”
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Declares She’s “In It To Win It”, Find Out Why -NewsX Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Mridul Tiwari Gets Dubbed ‘Arrogant’ As He Gets Picked Over ‘Humble’ Shebaz Badesha
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
King Charles Sends Special Message To Ukraine -Zelensky Responds Saying..

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

King Charles Sends Special Message To Ukraine -Zelensky Responds Saying..

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

King Charles Sends Special Message To Ukraine -Zelensky Responds Saying..
King Charles Sends Special Message To Ukraine -Zelensky Responds Saying..
King Charles Sends Special Message To Ukraine -Zelensky Responds Saying..
King Charles Sends Special Message To Ukraine -Zelensky Responds Saying..

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?