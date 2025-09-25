LIVE TV
From Kolkata Flood to Mokwa Flood: 6 Most Dangerous Floods of 2025

From Kolkata Flood to Mokwa Flood: 6 Most Dangerous Floods of 2025

The year 2025 has seen catastrophic floods across the globe causing immense destruction and loss of life. From flash floods in Texas and Uttarakhand to deadly disasters in Nigeria and China, these events highlight the rising threat of extreme weather. Yesterday, Kolkata faced a massive flood due to record breaking rainfall, leaving the city submerged and thousands stranded. These incidents emphasize the urgent need for better urban planning, disaster preparedness, and climate action to prevent future devastation.

From Kolkata Flood to Mokwa Flood: 6 Most Dangerous Floods of 2025

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 25, 2025 11:39:45 IST

The year 2025 has witnessed several devastating floods worldwide, causing massive destruction and loss of lives. From Asia to Africa and the Americas, extreme weather events have highlighted the growing impact of climate change. Just yesterday, Kolkata experienced a severe flood, leaving the city paralyzed and thousands stranded. These disasters serve as a wake-up call for improved infrastructure, disaster preparedness, and urgent global action to prevent future tragedies and protect vulnerable communities.

  • Central Texas Flash Floods 

    In July 2025, Central Texas faced one of the deadliest flash floods in recent history. Torrential rains caused rivers to overflow within hours, submerging towns and highways. The disaster claimed 135 lives and displaced thousands of families. The event was worsened by aging dams and a lack of effective early warning systems, exposing serious gaps in local disaster preparedness.

  • Mokwa Flood in Nigeria 

    On May 28-29, 2025, Nigeria’s Mokwa region was struck by severe flooding following heavy rains. Over 4,000 homes were washed away, while more than 500 people died and hundreds went missing. The disaster overwhelmed emergency services, leaving communities in urgent need of food, shelter, and medical aid. It was one of the worst floods in West Africa in years.

  • Uttarakhand Flash Floods, India 

    On August 5, 2025, the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand experienced a flash flood caused by a suspected cloudburst or glacier-lake burst. At least five people were confirmed dead, while over 50 people were reported missing. The incident caused landslides and destroyed several bridges, making rescue operations extremely difficult in mountainous terrain.

  • Kishtwar District Flood, Jammu and Kashmir 

    On August 14, 2025, a sudden cloudburst led to a flash flood in Kishtwar district of J&K. This disaster claimed 68 lives and injured hundreds, including pilgrims, travelling for the Machail Mata Yatra. Many roads were washed away, isolating remote villages and making relief work challenging.

  • Deadly Floods in China’s Cities 

    In early September 2025, heavy monsoon rains and higher tides struck several coastal cities in China. Streets were submerged and businesses were forced to shut down. Thousands of people were evacuated, while power outages and water contamination worsened the situation. Economic losses were estimated to be in the billions and dollars, making it one of the costliest disasters of the year.

  • Kolkata Flood- September 2025 

    On September 24, 2025, Kolkata experienced a catastrophic flood after 252 mm of rainfall in just 7 hours. The intense non-cyclonic weather system caused widespread waterlogging across the city. At least 12 people died, many due to electrocution, while thousands were stranded as the transport system collapsed. Even two crocodiles escaped from zoo enclosure due to rising waters and into chaos. The incident highlighted poor drainage management with clogged canals and plastic waste worsening the crisis.

Conclusion

The floods of 2025 show how extreme weather events are intensifying globally. From Kolkata to Texas and Nigeria, these disasters reveal the urgent need for better draining systems, early warning alerts, and climate-resilient infrastructure. Without immediate action, the frequency and severity of such floods will only increase, threatening lives and livelihoods worldwide.

Tags: jammu and kashmirKolkata floodMokwa FloodMost Dangerous Floods of 2025uttarakhand

From Kolkata Flood to Mokwa Flood: 6 Most Dangerous Floods of 2025

QUICK LINKS