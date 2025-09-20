Kwatra discuss India-US ties with Republican leader from Louisiana Steve Scalise

Washington DC [US], September 20 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, held talks with Republican leader Steve Scalise and discussed India-US ties in several sectors.

Kwatra said on Friday that Scalise conveyed warm wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

In a post on X, he said, “Had the honor of meeting Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise today, who conveyed warm wishes for PM Modi’s birthday. We discussed the many positive developments in the India-US ties in economic, defense, and energy sectors, further strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership.”

Earlier in the day, Kwatra delivered a keynote address at the Quantum World Congress 2025 on the subject – The Quantum Frontier: A perspective from India.

In a post on X, he said, “Delivered a keynote address at the Quantum World Congress 2025 on the subject – The Quantum Frontier: A perspective from India. Shared my views about India’s Quantum journey and the immense potential for India US cooperation in this domain.”

Elbridge Colby, Under Secretary of War for Policy, hosted Kwatra on September 18 at the Pentagon and said they had a ‘valuable’ discussion.

In a post on X, he said, “I was very pleased to host Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra at the Pentagon earlier this week for a valuable discussion. We at the Department of War look forward to continuing to elevate our critical defense cooperation with India.”

“A productive conversation with the brilliant Elbridge Colby. Reviewed the current agenda and charted actionable path on several initiatives in the pipeline of India-US defence cooperation. Value his deep knowledge, perspective and consistent support for our strategic partnership,” Kwatra said.

On September 16, Kwatra attended the anniversary celebrations of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Beltsville, MD.

In a post on X, he had said, “Had the privilege of joining the anniversary celebrations at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Beltsville, MD. Congratulations to the temple for 25 years of outstanding service and selfless contributions!” (ANI)

