LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > Kwatra discuss India-US ties with Republican leader from Louisiana Steve Scalise

Kwatra discuss India-US ties with Republican leader from Louisiana Steve Scalise

Kwatra discuss India-US ties with Republican leader from Louisiana Steve Scalise

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 21:35:07 IST

Washington DC [US], September 20 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, held talks with Republican leader Steve Scalise and discussed India-US ties in several sectors.

Kwatra said on Friday that Scalise conveyed warm wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

In a post on X, he said, “Had the honor of meeting Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise today, who conveyed warm wishes for PM Modi’s birthday. We discussed the many positive developments in the India-US ties in economic, defense, and energy sectors, further strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership.”

Earlier in the day, Kwatra delivered a keynote address at the Quantum World Congress 2025 on the subject – The Quantum Frontier: A perspective from India.

In a post on X, he said, “Delivered a keynote address at the Quantum World Congress 2025 on the subject – The Quantum Frontier: A perspective from India. Shared my views about India’s Quantum journey and the immense potential for India US cooperation in this domain.”

Elbridge Colby, Under Secretary of War for Policy, hosted Kwatra on September 18 at the Pentagon and said they had a ‘valuable’ discussion.

In a post on X, he said, “I was very pleased to host Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra at the Pentagon earlier this week for a valuable discussion. We at the Department of War look forward to continuing to elevate our critical defense cooperation with India.”

“A productive conversation with the brilliant Elbridge Colby. Reviewed the current agenda and charted actionable path on several initiatives in the pipeline of India-US defence cooperation. Value his deep knowledge, perspective and consistent support for our strategic partnership,” Kwatra said.

On September 16, Kwatra attended the anniversary celebrations of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Beltsville, MD.

In a post on X, he had said, “Had the privilege of joining the anniversary celebrations at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Beltsville, MD. Congratulations to the temple for 25 years of outstanding service and selfless contributions!” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bilateral-relationsindian-ambassadorrepublicansteve-scaliseusvinay-mohan-kwatra

RELATED News

Microsoft, JP Morgan, Amazon Ask H-1B Visa Holders To Return Before Trump’s Fee Deadline
India-Greece bilateral maritime exercise marks milestone in defence cooperation
These Are Highest-Paying Jobs In US On H-1B Visas, Not Engineers, Doctors, See Who Tops The List
Mozambique: Indian Navy conducts yoga session, social engagements in Maputo
Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Myanmar

LATEST NEWS

Kwatra discuss India-US ties with Republican leader from Louisiana Steve Scalise
Mohanlal's Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, politicians express pride
Gunfire Erupts In Rohini As Police Arrest Three Gangsters Linked To Gogi Gang
Smriti Mandhana Breaks Record Held By Virat Kohli, Making History With Every Stroke!
Gautam Adani offers prayers at Jain temple in Ahmedabad, a day after SEBI clean chit to Adani Group
Amul Reduces Prices Of 700 Products After GST Rate Cut, Check The List
Hardik Pandya gets 'Impact Player of the Match' medal following win over Oman
Intervision 2025: India Marks Historic Presence At Intervision International Music Contest 2025
Gautam Adani Visits Jain Temple In Ahmedabad A Day After SEBI’s Clean Chit To Adani Group
"Sam Pitroda should go to Pakistan only": BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad
Kwatra discuss India-US ties with Republican leader from Louisiana Steve Scalise

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kwatra discuss India-US ties with Republican leader from Louisiana Steve Scalise

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kwatra discuss India-US ties with Republican leader from Louisiana Steve Scalise
Kwatra discuss India-US ties with Republican leader from Louisiana Steve Scalise
Kwatra discuss India-US ties with Republican leader from Louisiana Steve Scalise
Kwatra discuss India-US ties with Republican leader from Louisiana Steve Scalise

QUICK LINKS