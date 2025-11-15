Laney College Athletic Director John Beam Dies After Targeted Shooting On Campus

Former Laney College football coach and current athletic director John Beam died on Friday, a day after being shot inside the Laney College Fieldhouse in Oakland. Police said the shooting took place late Thursday morning and confirmed Beam passed away during treatment.

Police Chief Floyd Mitchell announced the news at a press briefing and said officers had started a detailed investigation. Assistant Chief James Beere stated that the attack appeared targeted and confirmed that Beam and the suspect knew each other. He added that Beam always supported people in the community and welcomed anyone seeking guidance.

Police Arrest Suspect Identified as Cedric Irving Jr

Police arrested 27-year-old Cedric Irving Jr in connection with the shooting, according to an NBC report. Investigators said they were still checking how Irving knew Beam and what caused the attack. Officers continued to examine the crime scene and collect evidence through Friday evening.

The case drew strong reactions from students and athletes linked to the college. NFL brothers Nahshon Wright and Rejzohn Wright, both former Laney players, posted emotional messages online after learning about Beam’s death.

Several former students said Beam kept them disciplined, pushed them to stay focused, and played a major role in changing their lives.

John Beam built a long and influential career in Oakland sports. He started coaching at Skyline High School and later joined Laney College in 2004 as a running backs coach.

He became head coach in 2012 and led the team to two league titles. Laney College confirmed that 20 of his former players reached the NFL under his guidance. Beam gained national attention when Netflix featured him in the 2020 season of Last Chance U, which showcased junior college athletes working for a second chance in football. His leadership became a defining part of Oakland’s sports community.

Family and Community React to His Death

Beam’s death has left his family and the Oakland community in deep grief. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and his granddaughters. Students, alumni, and coaches continued to gather at the campus to express their loss and share memories.

Beam’s killing happened just one day after a separate shooting injured a student at Skyline High School, a school where Beam once coached. Police confirmed that the Skyline student was stable and under medical care. Officers said they were increasing campus safety measures as they continued their investigation into the Laney College shooting.