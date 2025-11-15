LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 delhi blast Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump Bihar elections 2025 delhi blast Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump Bihar elections 2025 delhi blast Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump Bihar elections 2025 delhi blast Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 delhi blast Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump Bihar elections 2025 delhi blast Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump Bihar elections 2025 delhi blast Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump Bihar elections 2025 delhi blast Bihar Elections Afeera Bibi IPL 2026 Bangladesh news india donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Laney College Athletic Director John Beam Dies After Targeted Shooting On Campus

Laney College Athletic Director John Beam Dies After Targeted Shooting On Campus

Former Laney College football coach and current athletic director John Beam died on Friday, a day after being shot inside the Laney College Fieldhouse in Oakland. Police said the attack was targeted and confirmed that Beam and the suspect knew each other. Officers arrested 27-year-old Cedric Irving Jr in connection with the case, while the Oakland community and former students mourn Beam’s loss.

John Beam passes away
John Beam passes away

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 15, 2025 03:24:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Laney College Athletic Director John Beam Dies After Targeted Shooting On Campus

Former Laney College football coach and current athletic director John Beam died on Friday, a day after being shot inside the Laney College Fieldhouse in Oakland. Police said the shooting took place late Thursday morning and confirmed Beam passed away during treatment.

Police Chief Floyd Mitchell announced the news at a press briefing and said officers had started a detailed investigation. Assistant Chief James Beere stated that the attack appeared targeted and confirmed that Beam and the suspect knew each other. He added that Beam always supported people in the community and welcomed anyone seeking guidance.

Police Arrest Suspect Identified as Cedric Irving Jr

Police arrested 27-year-old Cedric Irving Jr in connection with the shooting, according to an NBC report. Investigators said they were still checking how Irving knew Beam and what caused the attack. Officers continued to examine the crime scene and collect evidence through Friday evening.

The case drew strong reactions from students and athletes linked to the college. NFL brothers Nahshon Wright and Rejzohn Wright, both former Laney players, posted emotional messages online after learning about Beam’s death.

Several former students said Beam kept them disciplined, pushed them to stay focused, and played a major role in changing their lives.

John Beam built a long and influential career in Oakland sports. He started coaching at Skyline High School and later joined Laney College in 2004 as a running backs coach.

He became head coach in 2012 and led the team to two league titles. Laney College confirmed that 20 of his former players reached the NFL under his guidance. Beam gained national attention when Netflix featured him in the 2020 season of Last Chance U, which showcased junior college athletes working for a second chance in football. His leadership became a defining part of Oakland’s sports community.

Family and Community React to His Death

Beam’s death has left his family and the Oakland community in deep grief. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and his granddaughters. Students, alumni, and coaches continued to gather at the campus to express their loss and share memories.

Beam’s killing happened just one day after a separate shooting injured a student at Skyline High School, a school where Beam once coached. Police confirmed that the Skyline student was stable and under medical care. Officers said they were increasing campus safety measures as they continued their investigation into the Laney College shooting.

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 3:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Football coachJohn Beam

RELATED News

Nepal Prints Its Currency In China After Ending Long Partnership With India

Turkey Blocks Apache Delivery To India, War Choppers Forced Back To US Amid Rising India-Turkey Tensions

Death Penalty For Sheikh Hasina? Bangladesh On Edge As Dhaka Tribunal To Deliver Verdict On November 17

US Slaps Sanctions On Indian Company For Director’s Role In Iran Missile, Drone Program

Lashkar-e-Taiba Chief Hafiz Saeed May Plan India Attack Using Bangladesh As Launchpad, Intel Warns: Report

LATEST NEWS

NMC Cancels Licences Of Four Terror-Accused Doctors, Bans Them From Practising In India

Laney College Athletic Director John Beam Dies After Targeted Shooting On Campus

The Shrinking Map Of Congress: From Dominance To Coalition Politics, Won Only 6 Seats In Bihar Election

Srinagar Blast: Eight Injured After Seized Ammonium Nitrate Explodes In Police Station, Instincts Faridabad Link

Massive Blast In Rawalpora, Srinagar: Site Where SSP Exposed Jaish-Backed Terror Module, Linking To Delhi Blast By Doctors

Jan Suraaj Candidate Chandrashekhar Singh Dies Of Heart Attack On Bihar Results Day, Lost From Tarari

Where Is Rahul Gandhi Amid Congress Achieving ONLY 6 Seats In Bihar?

TMC Denies ‘Jungle Raj’ Allegation By PM Modi, Says, ‘In Bihar, BJP Fought Congress-Type Parties, But In Bengal Its TMC’

Top Losers In Bihar Election 2025: Heavy Defeats For Key Candidates

Rahul Gandhi FINALLY Reacts To Bihar Election Results ‘Shocking’ Loss: ‘Polls Were Unfair From The Start’

Laney College Athletic Director John Beam Dies After Targeted Shooting On Campus

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Laney College Athletic Director John Beam Dies After Targeted Shooting On Campus

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Laney College Athletic Director John Beam Dies After Targeted Shooting On Campus
Laney College Athletic Director John Beam Dies After Targeted Shooting On Campus
Laney College Athletic Director John Beam Dies After Targeted Shooting On Campus
Laney College Athletic Director John Beam Dies After Targeted Shooting On Campus

QUICK LINKS