LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andhra Pradesh fire accident benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Andhra Pradesh fire accident benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Andhra Pradesh fire accident benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Andhra Pradesh fire accident benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andhra Pradesh fire accident benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Andhra Pradesh fire accident benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Andhra Pradesh fire accident benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana Andhra Pradesh fire accident benjamin netanyahu Bihar Election 2025 artificial rain Prabhas birthday India vs New Zealand Women entertainment news Carbide Guns Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
Home > World > LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures rebound as focus returns to tight supplies

LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures rebound as focus returns to tight supplies

LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures rebound as focus returns to tight supplies
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 06:37:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures rebound as focus returns to tight supplies

By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Oct 23 (Reuters) – Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended mostly higher on Thursday as traders returned their focus to tight U.S. cattle supplies and firming beef prices, traders said. The cattle market had tumbled last week and again on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump sought to reduce beef prices. The Trump administration said on Thursday that it would quadruple the country's low-tariff imports of Argentine beef. But economists and brokers said the administration's approach would probably not do much to lower prices in the near term. "The amount of beef that Argentina is going to be able to bring in is not going to really help to fill the shortage," said Dan Norcini, an independent trader. "We are at almost a 70-year low in (U.S.) cattle supplies. There is no magic cure for that," Norcini said, adding that the process of rebuilding the U.S. cattle herd will take time. CME December live cattle settled Thursday up 1.350 cents, or 0.56%, at 241.175 cents per pound, bouncing after Wednesday's 2% drop. February cattle ended up 0.300 cent at 240.675 cents. However, feeder cattle futures fell on ideas that cattle supplies could build eventually, cooling demand for younger animals. November feeders ended down 2.775 cents at 361.450 cents per pound. Meanwhile, wholesale beef prices ticked higher. The U.S. Department of Agriculture priced choice cuts of beef at $373.14 per hundredweight, up $2.49 from Wednesday and the highest reading in a month. Select cuts rose $1.13 to $354.74 per cwt. CME lean hog futures ended lower, anchored by soft pork prices. December hogs settled down 0.625 cent at 81.775 cents per pound and February ended down 0.875 cent at 84.350 cents. The USDA priced pork carcasses at $99.71 per cwt on Thursday afternoon, down 4 cents from Wednesday. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 6:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

BRIEF-Blue Energy Says Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan Raises A$2.6 Mln

Australia to consider modernising interbank settlement system

AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 <.AXJO> INDEX UP 0.2% TO 9,048.20 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE

BRIEF-Mount Ridley Mines Seeks Trading Halt Pending Gallium Resource Estimate Announcement

Netanyahu Meets US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Amid Tensions Over Gaza Ceasefire Deal

LATEST NEWS

Japan's century-old Fujikura rides AI data centre boom to become Nikkei standout

Hyderabad-Bengaluru Bus Fire: Over 20 Feared Dead After Collision In Kurnool

Dodgers LHP Alex Vesia away from team to attend personal matter

Japan's century-old Fujikura rides AI data centre boom to become Nikkei standout

Oil prices dip after surge, remain on track for weekly gain amid supply fears

LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures rebound as focus returns to tight supplies

Apple begins shipping AI servers from Houston factory 

Blue Jays name rookie Yesavage as World Series Game 1 starter

Rockefeller Center to serve as Manhattan's World Cup fan hub

VIDEO: What A Jump! Kerala Nun’s Gold-Winning Hurdles Run In Religious Attire Goes Viral

LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures rebound as focus returns to tight supplies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures rebound as focus returns to tight supplies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures rebound as focus returns to tight supplies
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures rebound as focus returns to tight supplies
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures rebound as focus returns to tight supplies
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures rebound as focus returns to tight supplies

QUICK LINKS