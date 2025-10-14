Lockdown In Malaysia Soon? Over 6000 Students Infected With Influenza, Schools Shut, Here’s What’s Happening

Malaysia has ordered schools across the country to close for a week as the nation faces a sharp rise in influenza cases. The Education Ministry said the temporary shutdown aims to curb the spread of Influenza A and B, which have been spreading rapidly in recent weeks.

What exactly happened?

According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), nearly 100 clusters of influenza infections have been detected across the country. The closures come just weeks before the national Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations, a crucial school-leaving test taken by around 400,000 students.

Education Ministry Director-General Mohd Azam Ahmad said the decision to close schools was made on the advice of district health authorities. “Several schools have been instructed to close to contain the spread of the virus,” he told SCMP. He added that around 6,000 students have already been affected by the closures.

When will schools reopen?

The ministry has not yet announced when schools will reopen or when it will review the decision. Health officials are recommending a self-quarantine period of five to seven days for those infected.

Ahmad also said that schools across Malaysia have been told to follow strict preventive measures to stop further spread. These include wearing face masks, improving hygiene practices, and reducing large gatherings among students.

“The current influenza wave is one of the most widespread viral outbreaks Malaysia has faced since the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ahmad told national news agency Bernama.

Parents and teachers have been urged to monitor students’ health closely and report any symptoms immediately.

