Major Setback For Pakistan’s Economy: Retail Sector Loses Rs 200 Billion In Just Two Weeks As Early Market Closures Slash Sales And Hurt Businesses

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder aap Ajit Pawar black magic Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Major Setback For Pakistan’s Economy: Retail Sector Loses Rs 200 Billion In Just Two Weeks As Early Market Closures Slash Sales And Hurt Businesses

Major Setback For Pakistan’s Economy: Retail Sector Loses Rs 200 Billion In Just Two Weeks As Early Market Closures Slash Sales And Hurt Businesses

Pakistan retail loses Rs 200 bn in 2 weeks due to early closures; sales drop 35%, tax loss Rs 50 bn, industry questions energy savings.

Pakistan retail loses Rs 200 bn in 2 weeks due to early closures. (Photo: AI)
Pakistan retail loses Rs 200 bn in 2 weeks due to early closures. (Photo: AI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 24, 2026 17:33:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Major Setback For Pakistan’s Economy: Retail Sector Loses Rs 200 Billion In Just Two Weeks As Early Market Closures Slash Sales And Hurt Businesses

Pakistan’s retail sector is facing a sharp economic blow, with nearly Rs 200 billion in activity wiped out within just two weeks of enforcing early market closures. According to The Express Tribune, industry leaders argue that the policy has disproportionately hurt formal, tax-paying businesses such as malls and chain stores, which continue to bear fixed costs like rent, salaries, and utilities despite reduced operating hours. They contend that the move has significantly cut into peak evening sales while offering minimal gains in energy savings, raising concerns over its overall effectiveness and long-term impact on the economy.

According to The Express Tribune, the Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) has called on both federal and provincial governments to reconsider the nationwide directive mandating markets to close by 8 pm. In its appeal, CAP argued that the decision is particularly harmful to organised, tax-paying retailers such as malls and chain outlets that bear fixed operational costs, including rent, salaries, and utilities. Retailers claim that since the restrictions were imposed, daily sales have dropped between 25 per cent and 35 per cent.

The decline is largely due to the loss of peak shopping hours between 8 pm and 10 pm, a time when consumer activity in urban centres typically surges. CAP Chairman Asfandyar Farrukh noted that shopping habits in Pakistan are deeply tied to evening hours, and the policy is not altering consumer behaviour but rather pushing them away from documented retail channels. He also pointed out inconsistencies in enforcement, observing that while formal retail outlets must shut early, other sectors, including restaurants and informal businesses, continue operating late into the night. This uneven application, he argued, creates an unfair competitive environment.

You Might Be Interested In

Beyond the immediate economic contraction, CAP estimates that the government may have lost nearly Rs 50 billion in tax revenue in just two weeks. The retail sector contributes approximately Rs3 trillion annually in taxes, making it a vital pillar of the national economy.  CAP Patron-in-Chief Tariq Mehboob further questioned the policy’s effectiveness in reducing energy consumption. He noted that commercial activity accounts for only about 8% of total electricity usage, suggesting that early closures may not significantly ease the energy burden, as cited by The Express Tribune.

He added that organised retail spaces are generally more energy-efficient, and shifting consumption to households could worsen inefficiencies. The move comes amid global energy uncertainties, including tensions linked to the US-Iran situation, with analysts cautioning that such policies may carry serious economic trade-offs, as reported by The Express Tribune.  

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Shameless Pakistan: Islamabad Locked Down For ‘Ghost’ US-Iran Talks To Please Trump, Citizens Left Stranded As Army Overtakes Capital City

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: pakistanpakistan economic crisispakistan economypakistan newsPakistan retail loss

RELATED News

Shameless Pakistan: Islamabad Locked Down For ‘Ghost’ US-Iran Talks To Please Trump, Citizens Left Stranded As Army Overtakes Capital City

Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Runs To UNSC Over India’s Suspension Of Pact, Plays Victim Card After Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Kaun Gift Kiya’: Desi Internet Melts Over Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Viral Jhumka Pic, Netizens Say ‘You Deserve One Bindi On Forehead’

Mysterious Deaths And Disappearances Of Nearly 20 Defence And Nuclear Scientists In US And China Spark Global Security Fears, Trigger Espionage Concerns, Who Is Behind It?

‘Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho’: Iran Hits Back At Donald Trump Over ‘Hellhole’ Remark, Offers ‘Cultural Reality Check’ After His Endorsement Of Controversial Comments

LATEST NEWS

PSL 2026: Islamabad United Head Coach Luke Ronchi Snaps At Pakistani Journalist, Says ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*t…’ | WATCH VIDEO

NEET UG 2026: NTA Lists Prohibited Items, Warns Candidates of Disqualification

RCB vs GT: Who Could Be The Impact Player? Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru Pick Jacob Bethell or Venkatesh Iyer — Predicted Picks For IPL Today Match

Top 7 Kid Summer Camps (April-May 2026) in Hyderabad for Sports, Education and Other Outdoor Activities

Raghav Chadha Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan Or Mahesh Babu — Who Is The Perfect Choice?

Horoscope Tomorrow 25 April 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

BMW F 450 GS Vs KTM 390 Adventure S: From Design to Engine, Here Is A Detailed Comparison, Check Before Buying Your Dream Bike

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Fires Traitor Jab, Cries Betrayal After Raghav Chadha’s Clean Sweep

Kajol Reveals Why She Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For The Trial, Gets Candid On Parenting Daughter Nysa Devgan

Major Setback For Pakistan’s Economy: Retail Sector Loses Rs 200 Billion In Just Two Weeks As Early Market Closures Slash Sales And Hurt Businesses

Major Setback For Pakistan’s Economy: Retail Sector Loses Rs 200 Billion In Just Two Weeks As Early Market Closures Slash Sales And Hurt Businesses

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Major Setback For Pakistan’s Economy: Retail Sector Loses Rs 200 Billion In Just Two Weeks As Early Market Closures Slash Sales And Hurt Businesses

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Major Setback For Pakistan’s Economy: Retail Sector Loses Rs 200 Billion In Just Two Weeks As Early Market Closures Slash Sales And Hurt Businesses
Major Setback For Pakistan’s Economy: Retail Sector Loses Rs 200 Billion In Just Two Weeks As Early Market Closures Slash Sales And Hurt Businesses
Major Setback For Pakistan’s Economy: Retail Sector Loses Rs 200 Billion In Just Two Weeks As Early Market Closures Slash Sales And Hurt Businesses
Major Setback For Pakistan’s Economy: Retail Sector Loses Rs 200 Billion In Just Two Weeks As Early Market Closures Slash Sales And Hurt Businesses

QUICK LINKS