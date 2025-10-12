LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare
LIVE TV
Home > World > Malala Yousafzai Reveals How She Collapsed After Smoking Bong At Oxford, Says ‘I Had Never Felt So…’

Malala Yousafzai Reveals How She Collapsed After Smoking Bong At Oxford, Says ‘I Had Never Felt So…’

Malala, 28, who is known worldwide for her work promoting girls’ education, was just 15 when a masked Taliban gunman shot her while she was travelling on a school bus in Swat Valley.

Malala Yousafzai. (Image source: @Malala)
Malala Yousafzai. (Image source: @Malala)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 12, 2025 14:27:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Malala Yousafzai Reveals How She Collapsed After Smoking Bong At Oxford, Says ‘I Had Never Felt So…’

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has opened up about a shocking experience at Oxford University that brought back memories of the Taliban assassination attempt she survived as a teenager in Pakistan.

Malala, 28, who is known worldwide for her work promoting girls’ education, was just 15 when a masked Taliban gunman shot her while she was travelling on a school bus in Swat Valley. She suffered serious injuries, including a lacerated facial nerve, a broken jaw, and a shattered eardrum. She spent months in critical care before being flown to the UK for specialised treatment.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Malala revealed that smoking a bong for the first time at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford, unexpectedly triggered long-suppressed memories of that attack. She described the experience as reliving the trauma of her childhood under Taliban rule. “I had never felt so close to the attack as then, in that moment,” she said. “I felt like I was reliving all of it, and there was a time when I just thought I was in the afterlife.”

Malala recounted how she tried to walk back to her room after smoking, only to black out and be carried by a friend. Her mind replayed the day she was shot, the gun, the blood, and being rushed through crowds to an ambulance. The incident caused severe anxiety and panic attacks. “I’m the girl who was shot … I’m supposed to be a brave girl,” she said. “Until I couldn’t pretend any longer. I’d be sweating and shaking, and I could hear my heartbeat. Then I started getting panic attacks.”

With help from a therapist, Malala gradually processed the flashbacks and her intense emotions. She realised the combination of exam stress and childhood trauma had overwhelmed her, according to the report.

She said, “I survived an attack, and nothing happened to me, and I laughed it off. I thought nothing could scare me, nothing. My heart was so strong. And then I was scared of small things, and that just broke me. But, you know, in this journey I realised what it means to be actually brave. When you can not only fight the real threats out there, but fight within.”

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 2:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-9Malala YousafzaiOxford University

RELATED News

Taliban Claims 58 Pakistan Soldiers Killed In Border Clash, Issues Fresh Warning, Demands Islamabad To…
UPDATE 107-FA Cup Summaries
Watch: Donald Trump Surprised By Granddaughter Kai Trump’s Question About Dreams, His Reaction Goes Viral
China Vows To Stand Firm Against Trump’s 100% Tariff Threat: ‘We Don’t Want A Tariff War But…’
Who Is Abhijit Banerjee? Indian-Origin Nobel Prize Winner To Leave US For Switzerland Following MIT Snub To Trump’s Deal

LATEST NEWS

Muhurat Trading 2025: This One Hour On Diwali Could Change Your Wealth Forever
Norway's Lovseth wins final standalone women's Ironman World Championship
‘Couldn’t Even Afford Clothes’ Marufa Akter Opens Up About Social Exclusion And Dark Times Before Cricket Glory
Alia Bhatt Gets Dubbed ‘Evil Nepo Kid’ After She Wins Best Actress Filmfare For Jigra, Internet Says, ‘Bikau Award’
‘People Should Be Allowed To Eat Meat Of…’: Kerala Minister P Prasad’s Remark Sparks Outrage
Is That Justin Trudeau? Internet Gets Curious As Katy Perry Indulges In Steamy PDA With A Shirtless Man On A Yacht- See Pics Here!
Malala Yousafzai Reveals How She Collapsed After Smoking Bong At Oxford, Says ‘I Had Never Felt So…’
IND W vs AUS W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women Match Live Telecast On Tv And Mobile Apps Online
Crypto’s $19 Billion Crash Shocks The Market: Who Lost The Most? Few Surprising Victims
US actress Diane Keaton dies at 79, People reports
Malala Yousafzai Reveals How She Collapsed After Smoking Bong At Oxford, Says ‘I Had Never Felt So…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Malala Yousafzai Reveals How She Collapsed After Smoking Bong At Oxford, Says ‘I Had Never Felt So…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Malala Yousafzai Reveals How She Collapsed After Smoking Bong At Oxford, Says ‘I Had Never Felt So…’
Malala Yousafzai Reveals How She Collapsed After Smoking Bong At Oxford, Says ‘I Had Never Felt So…’
Malala Yousafzai Reveals How She Collapsed After Smoking Bong At Oxford, Says ‘I Had Never Felt So…’
Malala Yousafzai Reveals How She Collapsed After Smoking Bong At Oxford, Says ‘I Had Never Felt So…’

QUICK LINKS