Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Mohammed Makes Big Move After Getting Crushed In India’s Operation Sindoor, Now Forms Women’s Wing, Name Is…

Masood Azhar led Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based terror group, backed by the country’s intelligence agencies and army, is now launching its first women’s wing called “Jamaat-ul-Mominaat”. Azhar, the UN-designated terrorist and the chief of JeM, revealed the move through a letter. The outfit is recruiting women, which reportedly began on Wednesday, October 8, at Markaz Usman-o-Ali in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

Jamaat-ul-Mominaat To Be JeM’s Women Wing

Jamaat-ul-Mominaat will be the women’s brigade of the terrorist organisation, the letter shared by JeM’s propaganda outlet Al-Qalam Media revealed.

According to reports, citing sources, the outfit will be headed by Masood Azhar’s sister, Sadiya Azhar. Sadiya’s husband was reportedly killed on May 7 during Operation Sindoor when Indian security forces hit JeM’s hideouts and Markaz in PoK.

Also Read: ‘Chances Of War With India Are Real’: Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif’s Provocative Remarks Days After Indian Army’s Fiery Warning

According to reports, the recruitment targets poor and economically vulnerable women who study at the outfit’s centers in Pakistan and the PoK, including Bahawalpur, Karachi, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Haripur, and Mansehra. The group is also recruiting the spouses of JeM terrorists and commanders.

🚨 BREAKING: Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has announced the launch of its first-ever women’s wing — “Jamaat-ul-Mominaat.” ⚠️ Recruitment has reportedly begun at Markaz Usman-o-Ali, Bahawalpur — JeM’s key stronghold. pic.twitter.com/v1uDGaOYIM — R.A.W Commentary 🗞️ (@R_Analysis_W) October 9, 2025

Operation Sindoor Leads To The Creation of Jamaat-ul-Mominaat

Notably, the Indian military had targeted JeM’s headquarters in Bahawalpur, southern Punjab, during Operation Sindoor. Following the strike, JeM commander Ilyas Kashmiri claimed in a video released last month that several members of Masood Azhar’s family were killed in the attack.

The development is seen as a first of its kind, as JeM, which follows the Deobandi school of Islam, traditionally bans women from joining the ranks of the jihadi terrorists. The outfit also believes in avoiding women from active combat roles.

Terrorist Groups And Women’s Wings

According to reports citing intelligence inputs, JeM has changed its policy following India’s Operation Sindoor, which severely damaged the group’s facilities and infrastructure. The reports mention that Masood Azhar and his brother Talha al-Saif, both approved the policy change to include women in the jihadi role.

Terrorist groups like Islamic State or ISIS, Boko Haram, Hamas, and LTTE are also said to have women’s wings deployed as suicide bombers.

Also Read: Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka, Balasore Tiramasu: IAF Ceremony Menu With Veiled Message For Pakistan Goes Viral