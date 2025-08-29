LIVE TV
Home > World > Mexico Senate Violence Video: Lawmakers Exchange Punches And Slaps On Live TV

Chaos erupted in Mexico’s Senate as Senators Alejandro Moreno and Gerardo Fernández Noroña traded blows during a heated debate. The brawl, caught live on camera, stemmed from a dispute over U.S. military intervention in Mexico’s cartel fight. The violent scuffle has sparked nationwide outrage and demands for disciplinary action.

Mexican Senate turns chaotic as Alejandro Moreno slaps Fernández Noroña in a violent brawl over US intervention debate. Photo/X-@Osint613.
Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 29, 2025 15:27:16 IST

The Mexican Senate on Wednesday witnessed a violent clash between two senior lawmakers after a heated exchange over the intervention of US forces in the country’s fight against drug cartels. The clash was captured live and has gone viral on social media. The brawl erupted when Senator Alejandro Moreno, leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), stormed the lectern at the end of the session and confronted Senate President Gerardo Fernández Noroña of the ruling Morena party, demanding the floor.  

Exchange of Blows Between Fernández Noroña and Alejandro Moreno

“I’m asking you to let me speak,” Moreno shouted repeatedly while grabbing Fernández Noroña by the arm.  

In response, Fernández Noroña yelled, “Don’t touch me!” as the two politicians shoved each other violently before fellow lawmakers rushed to separate them.  

AlejandroThe Moreno Slaps Fernández Noroña on Neck

The video showed Moreno pushing Fernández Noroña several times, slapping him on the neck, and knocking another senator to the floor after he tried to intervene.  

In the ensuing chaos, another outraged politician was seen yanking Fernández Noroña’s suit jacket and swinging at him, forcing the senate president to scramble away from the melee.  

Also Read: South Korea’s Ex-PM, Former First Lady Indicted, Know Real Reason

What Led To The Violent Clash Inside Mexican Senate?

The confrontation followed an intense debate in which Morena lawmakers and their allies accused PRI and PAN senators of advocating for US military intervention in Mexico. Opposition members, however, firmly denied making such a call.  

Fernández Noroña Calls for Expulsion of Alejandro Moreno

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Fernández Noroña said he would convene an emergency session on Friday to propose expelling Moreno along with three other PRI senators involved in the scuffle.  

Alejandro Moreno Responds

Moreno, however, rejected the accusations and insisted that Fernández Noroña had initiated the physical altercation.  

“Let it be clear: the first physical aggression came from Noroña,” Moreno wrote in a lengthy post on X.  

“He threw the first shot, he did it out of cowardice. Morena broke the Chamber’s agreement, and Noroña was exposed in his baseness. What happened is not an isolated incident or an accident: it’s part of Morena’s strategy to impose silence and control.

“That’s how their servile followers act, like Fernández Noroña, with shouts, tricks, and violence.”  

Also Read: After ‘Maharaja Of Tariffs’ Jibe, Peter Navarro Makes Another Derogatory Remark, Accuses India Of…

Alejandro MorenoFernandez NoronaMexican SenateWorld news

