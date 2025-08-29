After ‘Maharaja Of Tariffs’ Jibe, Peter Navarro Makes Another Derogatory Remark, Accuses India Of…

Peter Navarro, the White House trade adviser, has made several comments against India over the last few days. After US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs came into effect, Navarro has appeared on various TV interviews justifying the action against India while accusing New Delhi of starting Russia’s war in Ukraine. In his latest, the Trump advisor has this time accused of “a laundromat” charge.

Navarro on Friday posted a series of tweets on X to defend Trump’s tariffs and accused India of turning “into a massive refining hub and oil money laundromat for the Kremlin”.

“Indian refiners buy cheap Russian oil, process it, and export fuels to Europe, Africa, and Asia – shielded from sanctions under the pretense of neutrality,” Navarro wrote.

Peter Navarro long rant on India yesterday for Trade, Russian Oil calling India a laundromat for Kremlin & adds another issue that India buys arms from Russia ! These guys are like broken gramophone record repeating same lies daily would make it truth – Propaganda 101 ! pic.twitter.com/q8hMqJQ70V — Navroop Singh (@TheNavroopSingh) August 29, 2025

India Fueling Ukraine War: Peter Navarro

Many of Navarro’s remarks intensify his earlier accusations, including claims that India was indirectly fueling the war in Ukraine. He has long alleged that Russia uses the revenue from its oil sales to India to finance its “war machine” in Ukraine.

Pointing out the scale of purchases, Navarro stated that India’s imports of Russian oil had risen sharply to 30%, from just 1% before the invasion of Ukraine.

“This surge isn’t driven by domestic demand—it’s driven by Indian profiteers and carries an added price of blood and devastation in Ukraine,” he wrote.

White House Trade Advisor Calls Out India On Trade Barriers

Navarro further accused India of using US dollars to buy discounted Russian crude.

“American consumers buy Indian goods while India keeps out US exports through high tariffs and non-tariff barriers,” he alleged.

The trade adviser also extended his criticism beyond oil, pointing to India’s continued defense trade with Russia. He described India’s purchase of Russian military equipment as strategic “freeloading.”

“India continues to buy Russian weapons—while demanding that US firms transfer sensitive military tech and build plants in India,” Navarro wrote.

Remarks Against India Made Earlier

Friday’s comments are the latest in a string of sharp attacks Navarro has made against New Delhi. Previously, he has branded India as the “Maharaja of tariffs,” accused it of “cozying up to Xi Jinping,” and even referred to the Russia-Ukraine conflict as “Modi’s war.”

While Navarro continues to mount criticism, India has reiterated that its energy decisions are based on market availability and global conditions. New Delhi has stressed that its oil trade, including with Russia, is guided by prevailing market dynamics and national interest.

Also Read: JD Vance Says He Is ‘Ready To Serve’ As US President Amid Trump’s Health Concerns: ‘I Feel Very Confident…’