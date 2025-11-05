Miss Universe 2025 Controversy: Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch Walks Out After Heated Clash With Organisers – Here’s What Happened

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant, held in Bangkok, Thailand, has taken an unexpected turn after several contestants allegedly staged a walkout. The incident reportedly stemmed from a heated exchange between Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, and Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil.

Miss Universe Thailand is one of the world’s most-watched beauty pageants. The controversy erupted just before the scheduled sash ceremony in Thailand and was broadcast live on the Miss Universe Thailand Facebook page, drawing massive global attention.

A video circulating on social media shows the heated argument between Fátima Bosch and Nawat Itsaragrisil. During the confrontation, Fátima Bosch can be heard saying, “We respect you, just as you should respect us. I’m here representing my country, and it’s not my fault you have problems with my organization.”

Amazing scenes in Bangkok as Miss Universe organiser Nawat Itsaragrisil tries to prevent a mass walkout of contestants after he had publicly berated Miss Mexico pic.twitter.com/M8GgqBc0gQ — Andrew MacGregor Marshall (@zenjournalist) November 4, 2025







What Happend Between Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch & MUO Director Nawat Itsaragrisil

According to media reports, Miss Universe Organization (MUO) Nawat Itsaragrisil questioned her over missing a sponsor shoot earlier that day and demanded she stand up and explain herself on camera. During the heated exchange, he allegedly called her “dumb,” and when Fátima Bosch protested against his comments, he reportedly summoned security.

Fátima Bosch Statement After Miss Universe 2025 Walkout

Following her dramatic exit from the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch has broken her silence. In a statement addressing the controversy, Bosch said, “I really love Thailand; I respect everyone; I think they are amazing people. But what the director just did was disrespectful; he called me ‘dumb’ because he has issues with the organization.”

Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig, Miss Universe 2024, says she is leaving Thailand following disrespectful behaviour by Nawat Itsaragrisil threw the pageant into chaos pic.twitter.com/42huA2AiJG — Andrew MacGregor Marshall (@zenjournalist) November 4, 2025







Miss Universe Organization Statement After Controversy

In response to the controversy, the Miss Universe Organization issued an official statement stating, “All scheduled events and activities will continue as planned, reaffirming our shared goal of delivering an exceptional celebration that reflects the values of diversity, empowerment, nd inclusion that define the Miss Universe legacy.”

The Miss Universe Organization stands firm in protecting the dignity, safety, and respect of every delegate. ¡Yeah Right! #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/A1etZYMJAw — Héctor Joaquín (@HectorJoaquin) November 4, 2025





