Home > World > Miss Universe 2025 Controversy: Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch Walks Out After Heated Clash With Organisers – Here's What Happened

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy: Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch Walks Out After Heated Clash With Organisers – Here's What Happened

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant, held in Bangkok, Thailand, has taken an unexpected turn after several contestants allegedly staged a walkout. The incident reportedly stemmed from a heated exchange between Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, and Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil. He called Fátima Bosch 'du...'.

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy. (Representative Image: X)
Miss Universe 2025 Controversy. (Representative Image: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 5, 2025 12:07:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy: Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch Walks Out After Heated Clash With Organisers – Here's What Happened

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant, held in Bangkok, Thailand, has taken an unexpected turn after several contestants allegedly staged a walkout. The incident reportedly stemmed from a heated exchange between Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, and Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil. 

Miss Universe Thailand is one of the world’s most-watched beauty pageants. The controversy erupted just before the scheduled sash ceremony in Thailand and was broadcast live on the Miss Universe Thailand Facebook page, drawing massive global attention. 

A video circulating on social media shows the heated argument between Fátima Bosch and Nawat Itsaragrisil. During the confrontation, Fátima Bosch can be heard saying, “We respect you, just as you should respect us. I’m here representing my country, and it’s not my fault you have problems with my organization.” 



What Happend Between Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch & MUO Director Nawat Itsaragrisil

According to media reports, Miss Universe Organization (MUO) Nawat Itsaragrisil questioned her over missing a sponsor shoot earlier that day and demanded she stand up and explain herself on camera. During the heated exchange, he allegedly called her “dumb,” and when Fátima Bosch protested against his comments, he reportedly summoned security. 

Fátima Bosch Statement After Miss Universe 2025 Walkout 

Following her dramatic exit from the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch has broken her silence. In a statement addressing the controversy, Bosch said, “I really love Thailand; I respect everyone; I think they are amazing people. But what the director just did was disrespectful; he called me ‘dumb’ because he has issues with the organization.”



Miss Universe Organization Statement After Controversy 

In response to the controversy, the Miss Universe Organization issued an official statement stating, “All scheduled events and activities will continue as planned, reaffirming our shared goal of delivering an exceptional celebration that reflects the values of diversity, empowerment, nd inclusion that define the Miss Universe legacy.” 



First published on: Nov 5, 2025 12:07 PM IST
