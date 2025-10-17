LIVE TV
Motor racing-Russell convinced new contract puts him on pole for 2026 title shot

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 06:05:20 IST

By Alan Baldwin AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 16 (Reuters) – George Russell is convinced his new Mercedes deal provides the best chance of winning a Formula One title when the sport enters a new engine era next year. The Briton already has a winning car this season, with two victories, but Mercedes are widely expected to have the best power unit next year and as former champions know all about title campaigns. "I'm really happy to be continuing," the Briton told reporters at the U.S. Grand Prix on Thursday, a day after his contract extension was announced. "The truth is, if every single seat was available for next year and I could choose any single team to race for, I believe Mercedes is my best chance of winning the championship next year. "For me it's more about winning than it is about money or sponsor days," he said, referring to a contract whose details have not been disclosed. "I want to win and this is what I'm fighting for." Mercedes have confirmed Russell and Italian teenage teammate Kimi Antonelli for 2026 but the Briton said his deal was multi-year. That is likely to feature the standard get-outs and options on either side. Asked about 'wriggle room', Russell conceded it would be very disappointing not to be winning but that was not something he or the team were thinking about. The contract has taken time and Mercedes did not hide their interest in Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who could become available for 2027 if performance targets are not met by his team. Russell said he would be happy to stay with Mercedes indefinitely and was not troubled by any possible future move for Verstappen. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 6:05 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
