Myanmar’s Figurehead President Myint Swe Dies After Long Illness

Myint Swe, Myanmar’s acting president who assumed office following the military coup in 2021, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 74, according to a statement from the country’s ruling military junta, reported by BBC.

Suffered From Neurological Illness

The former general, who had been on medical leave since July 2024, died at 08:28 local time (02:58 GMT) in a hospital in Nay Pyi Taw, the military said. The cause of death was cited as “neurodegenerative diseases and related neurological disorders.”

A state funeral has been scheduled in his honour, the junta confirmed. Myint Swe’s health had been deteriorating since early 2023, the junta revealed in a statement published on Wednesday in the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar. He reportedly suffered from weight loss, loss of appetite, fever, cognitive decline, and sluggish movement. Myint Swe received medical treatment in Singapore in April 2024 before officially going on medical leave three months later.

Rise to Presidency After Coup

Myint Swe was appointed acting president after the military overthrew the elected civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. Although he held the title, the role was largely ceremonial, with real power concentrated in the hands of Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.

Since July 2024, Min Aung Hlaing has been performing Myint Swe’s presidential duties while continuing to serve as the military chief. As acting president, Myint Swe formally endorsed repeated extensions of the state of emergency declared after the coup.

Myanmar has been embroiled in civil conflict since the 2021 military takeover, with fighting between junta forces and ethnic armed groups intensifying across the country. (BBC Inputs)