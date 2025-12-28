‘Naked Invasion’: Why Somalia’s President Is Upset Over Israel’s Recognition Of Somaliland- Here’s What He Said

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has strongly condemned Israel’s recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland, calling it a “naked invasion” and warning that the move could fuel separatist movements across the region.

Addressing an emergency joint session of parliament on Sunday, President Mohamud said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had committed the “greatest abuse” of Somalia’s sovereignty in the country’s history, referring to Israel as an “enemy.” He urged Somali citizens to remain calm while defending the nation’s unity and independence against what he described as a blatant violation.

‘Null and void’

Lawmakers unanimously passed a resolution declaring Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as “null and void.” The measure, largely symbolic given that Somalia has not controlled Somaliland since it declared independence in 1991, also warns individuals or institutions violating Somalia’s sovereignty that they could face legal consequences under national and international law.

The resolution calls on the Somali government to raise the issue with the United Nations, African Union, Arab League, and other regional bodies.

Israel’s recognition, announced by Netanyahu on Friday, makes Israel the first UN member state to formally acknowledge Somaliland as an independent state. Netanyahu stated that Israel would immediately pursue cooperation with Somaliland in sectors such as agriculture, health, technology, and the economy.

He also praised Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi and invited him to visit Israel, framing the recognition as being “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords” brokered by the United States in 2020.

What is Somaliland?

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of the Somali central government, has functioned as a de facto state, maintaining its own elections, currency, and security institutions.

Despite its stability relative to southern Somalia, Somaliland had not received formal international recognition until Israel’s announcement. Abdullahi welcomed the move, saying it would help Somaliland contribute to regional and global peace.

Somalia government is disappointed

Somalia’s government has vehemently rejected Israel’s recognition, calling it an “unlawful step” and a “deliberate attack” on the nation’s sovereignty. President Mohamud described the action as “illegal aggression” contrary to legal and diplomatic norms. The European Union, African Union, and other countries have expressed support for Somalia’s territorial integrity, urging dialogue between Mogadishu and Hargeisa to maintain peace.

The Arab League has scheduled an emergency meeting in Cairo to address the issue, following Somalia’s request. Regional powers, including Egypt, Turkey, and Djibouti, have warned that recognising breakaway regions poses a threat to international stability.

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s strong denunciation highlights growing tensions over Somaliland’s bid for international recognition and underscores the complex geopolitical implications of Israel’s unprecedented move.

