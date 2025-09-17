Netanyahu extends birthday greetings to PM Modi, highlights strong India-Israel friendship

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 17 (ANI): On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended warm wishes, calling PM Modi his “good friend Narendra.”

“Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I want to wish you a happy birthday,” Netanyahu said in his message. “You’ve accomplished so much for India in your life, and we have together accomplished a great deal in the friendship between India and Israel.”

The Israeli Prime Minister added that he looks forward to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon. “I look forward to seeing you soon because we can bring our partnership and our friendship to even greater heights,” Netanyahu said.

“Happy birthday, my friend,” he added. The greetings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came from other global leaders.

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latter’s 75th birthday.

“It is a great pleasure to wish Prime Minister Modi a happy 75th birthday. In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and to Britain,” Sunak said.

He added, “I’m delighted to see UK-India ties going from strength to strength. I know we both enjoyed the recent England-India test series, a reminder of how many things our two countries share.”

“As someone from a British-Indian family, this relationship will always have a special place in my heart,” he said.

Sunak also recalled his India visit as the UK Prime Minister. “I’ll always remember fondly travelling to India as Prime Minister for the G20 in 2023 with Akshata. It was a superb event befitting India’s standing on the world stage,” he noted.

“Modiji, I wish you all the very best for your birthday and look forward to seeing you soon,” Sunak said. Along with these messages, other world leaders have extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and vision for India.

In a post on X, Luxon wrote, “Happy Birthday @narendramodi.”

Luxon also posted a video message in which he personally conveyed his greetings.

In his message, he said, “Kia ora, namaskar, my good friend Prime Minister Modi. Congratulations on your 75th birthday from me and all of your friends across New Zealand. A milestone like this is a moment to reflect on the wisdom of your leadership as you seek to guide India towards becoming a developed country by 2047.”

The New Zealand Prime Minister also highlighted his eagerness to strengthen cooperation between the two nations. “I’m really excited about New Zealand partnering more with India to achieve that vision as we look to ensure both our great nations achieve the security and also the prosperity that we seek,” he said.

Recalling his visit to India earlier this year, Luxon expressed hope of welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to New Zealand. “I hope I might be able to reciprocate the very warm hospitality you extended to me in March by hosting you here in New Zealand. But in the meantime, I wish you a very, very happy birthday,” he added. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.