‘Never Ending Problem’: Donald Trump Announces 100% Tariff On All Foreign Films, Heavy Duties on Furniture Imports

US President Donald Trump, who threatened to impose additional tariffs on many matters, is fulfilling his promise. He declared he would impose a 100 per cent Tariff on any and all films made outside the United States and he would also impose a heavy tariff upon any nation that did not make their furniture in the United States.

President Trump mentioned in a post on Truth Social that other nations have stolen the movie-making business of the US.

Donald Trump Targets Global Cinema & Furniture

The Californians have suffered ill enough, especially in the hands of poor little and inefficient Governor! So to end this ancient, never-ending issue, I will be instituting a 100% Tariff on any and every movie produced outside of the United States, so to speak.

In a follow-up post soon after, President Trump wrote: To make North Carolina, which has lost the furniture business completely to China, and other Countries, GREAT again, I will be imposing heavy Tariffs on any Country that does not make its furniture in the United States.

Hollywood, the synonym of films in America, has been making a bad time recently, as streaming services are turning viewers less interested in visiting the movie halls. Box office sales have been declining drastically with an ensuing reduction in production.

Donald Trump’s New Trade Push

The Writers Guild and the labour unions have also struck in 2023 and 2024 causing massive losses. In 2023, they lost up to an estimated 5 billion (alone). And it has been reported that some of the jobs lost due to the strike have not been regained.

In August, President Trump indicated that his staff initiated an inquiry into any furniture entering the US.

That inquiry will be finished within the next 50 days and furniture imported into the United States will be taxed at a rate sufficient to be established. This will restore the business of the furniture to North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan and all over the Union, his post said.

He announced another round of tariffs on Thursday and this time around targeting certain goods such as kitchen cabinets and furniture which will come into effect on October 1. It will be a 50 percent Tariff on all Kitchen Cabinets, Bathroom Vanities and similar products effective October 1 st, 2025. We will also be levying a Tariff of 30 per cent. on Upholstered Furniture, he had said in a post on Truth.

Since 2000, jobs in manufacturing furniture and wood products have been reduced by half, Reuters reported. According to the news agency Reuters, in 2024, the US was importing furniture valued approximately at $ 25.5 billion, with over half of the imports being made by Vietnam and China.

The import taxes will render it more difficult to maintain prices, according to Reuters.

There has been a recent rise in prices of all kinds of products including clothes and TVs as manufacturers and retailers grapple with the fluctuating tariff environment as well as attempting to recoup escalating commodity and supply-chain prices.

