New World Order On the Cards? Experts Say India-Russia Ties May Signal a New Era

PM Modi’s call with Russian President Putin comes amid U.S.-imposed 50% tariffs on India over Russian oil and a U.S. deadline for a Ukraine peace plan. Expert Robinder Sachdev says it signals a “new world order” in the making, with both nations reaffirming their strategic partnership and independent foreign policies.

Russia's president is likely to visit India later this year
Russia's president is likely to visit India later this year

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 9, 2025 04:48:41 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin has come at a “very crucial time in world affairs” and signals that “a new world order is under construction,” foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev said on Friday.

“This conversation between PM Modi and President Putin is coming at a very crucial time in world affairs. The timing was not any ordinary timing. India’s NSA Ajit Doval has been in Moscow for the last couple of days. He has had background-level meetings with President Putin and his officials, I would assume. And also, today is the deadline for Russia imposed by America to come up with a peace plan or to cease its conflict with Ukraine. In the background of this, this conversation is extremely important and on the other hand, India is also facing tariffs of 50 per cent by America to which the Govt of India is standing up and saying that we will take decisions only in our sole national interest,” Sachdev said.

Indian Expert Says ‘New World Matrix’ Could Be Formed

“Therefore, this conversation, to me, shows that a new world matrix is under construction, a new world order is under construction. Right now, the conversations between world leaders at such critical timings are extremely important. I think this also gives leverage to Putin that if his relations with India are even on a more solid footing, then he can negotiate with even more strength with Trump, vs today’s deadline. On the other hand, it also gives us leverage and we show the world that we have a committed partner in Russia for some of our needs. So, India is charting its own independent foreign policy, Russia is charting its own,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi earlier announced that he had invited President Putin to visit India later this year for the Annual Bilateral Summit.

India’s PM Modi Invites Russian President Putin

“Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

The development comes amid ongoing tensions following the US decision to impose additional tariffs on India for buying Russian oil. During their call, President Putin briefed PM Modi on the latest developments concerning Ukraine, according to the External Affairs Ministry. The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

(Inputs From ANI)

indiarussia

