Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Party Vows Mass Deportations if It Wins Power

Nigel Farage, leader of the hard-right Reform UK party, announced on Tuesday that if his party wins the next UK election, it will immediately detain and deport anyone arriving in the country illegally, and leave the European Convention on Human Rights to do so, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

Tackling Illegal Immigration

Farage laid out his plans amid growing public frustration over a surge in migrants crossing the English Channel by boat. According to the report, the numbers have soared, with over 28,000 people arriving this way in 2023 alone, which is about 50% more than last year.

“If you come to the UK illegally, you will be detained and deported and never, ever allowed to stay, period,” Farage reportedly said at a press conference as he described the public mood around migration as “a mix between total despair and rising anger,” all while warning of “a genuine threat to public order” if nothing changes.

‘Invaded’ and Leaving Human Rights Treaties

Farage, who has linked migrant arrivals to pressure on public services including healthcare and housing, reiterated his view that Britain is being “invaded” by migrants. The Reform UK leader also promised that if voted to power, the party would quit the European Convention on Human Rights and overturn or “disapply” other rights treaties to block all asylum claims and deport unauthorised arrivals.

The party is also reportedly planning to expand detention centers and negotiate return agreements with Afghanistan, Eritrea and Iran.

Responding to a question around risk of torture or death for deported asylum-seekers, Farage replied, “The alternative is to do nothing … We cannot be responsible for all the sins that take place around the world.”

