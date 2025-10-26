North Carolina Police Arrest Indian Origin Woman For Stabbing Husband Over…

Chandraprabha Singh, a 44 year old teacher’s aide from India, was arrested on October 12 in Charlotte, North Carolina, for allegedly stabbing her husband, Arvind Singh, following a dispute about chores at their home on Foxhaven Drive in the Ballantyne Neighbourhood. Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers arrived just after the 911 call, which took place just after 10:49 am, and found Arvind Singh with a severe injury to the neck, which was eventually classified as a life threatening emergency situation. The man was later on transported by the emergency medical team to a hospital nearby.

Chandraprabha Singh is charged with a felony in connection with the assault and battery resulting in serious injury by a deadly weapon. At first, she was not allowed to post bail, but then she was authorized a $10,000 bond at a court hearing on the 13th of October. After being released, she had to have an electronic monitoring device attached to her and was not allowed to get in touch with her husband. The district has put her on paid administrative leave until the investigation is finished. The accounts of the couple about the events relating to the incident vary greatly.

What Does Chandraprabha Singh Say?

Chandraprabha Singh asserts it was an accident; she was preparing breakfast and turning with the knife cut her husband in the neck. Arvind Singh told police that his wife attacked him intentionally, stemming from his anger about the house not being clean as he had been instructed. Police continue to conduct an inquiry into the volatile domestic dispute that subsequently ensued.

