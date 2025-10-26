LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
Home > World > North Carolina Police Arrest Indian Origin Woman For Stabbing Husband Over…

North Carolina Police Arrest Indian Origin Woman For Stabbing Husband Over…

In Charlotte, North Carolina, a woman of Indian background, Chandraprabha Singh, was taken into custody for allegedly stabbing her spouse following a disagreement about cleaning the house.

Chandraprabha Singh. (Image Credit: X)
Chandraprabha Singh. (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 26, 2025 11:25:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

North Carolina Police Arrest Indian Origin Woman For Stabbing Husband Over…

Chandraprabha Singh, a 44 year old teacher’s aide from India, was arrested on October 12 in Charlotte, North Carolina, for allegedly stabbing her husband, Arvind Singh, following a dispute about chores at their home on Foxhaven Drive in the Ballantyne Neighbourhood. Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers arrived just after the 911 call, which took place just after 10:49 am, and found Arvind Singh with a severe injury to the neck, which was eventually classified as a life threatening emergency situation. The man was later on transported by the emergency medical team to a hospital nearby. 

North Carolina Police Arrest Indian Origin Woman For Stabbing Husband Over 

Chandraprabha Singh is charged with a felony in connection with the assault and battery resulting in serious injury by a deadly weapon. At first, she was not allowed to post bail, but then she was authorized a $10,000 bond at a court hearing on the 13th of October. After being released, she had to have an electronic monitoring device attached to her and was not allowed to get in touch with her husband. The district has put her on paid administrative leave until the investigation is finished. The accounts of the couple about the events relating to the incident vary greatly.

What Does Chandraprabha Singh Say?

Chandraprabha Singh asserts it was an accident; she was preparing breakfast and turning with the knife cut her husband in the neck. Arvind Singh told police that his wife attacked him intentionally, stemming from his anger about the house not being clean as he had been instructed. Police continue to conduct an inquiry into the volatile domestic dispute that subsequently ensued.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Kamala Harris Signals Possible 2028 Presidential Run, Says ‘I Am Not Done’

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 11:25 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chandraprabha SinghChandraprabha Singh arrestChandraprabha Singh caseChandraprabha Singh stabbing husbandIndian origin woman arrested USNorth Carolina domestic violenceNorth Carolina PoliceNorth Carolina Police Arrest Indian Origin Woman

RELATED News

Lando Norris on Mexico City GP pole; Max Verstappen 5th

CAMBODIA PM: NO MATTER HOW DIFFICULT, COMPLEX DISPUTE MAY BE, THEY MUST BE RESOLVED BY PEACEFUL MEANS

UPDATE 17-NHL Standings

From the USA to Ireland: 7 Countries That Celebrate Halloween Like No Other

‘Peace Talks Or Open War’ Pakistan Minister Warns Afghanistan

LATEST NEWS

Hyundai Venue 2025: New Facelift vs Old Venue- What Has Changed?

Bencic tames Noskova to win Tokyo title 10 years after heartbreak

Love Offline: Why Real-World Romance Is Winning Hearts Again In The Digital Age

Passive Income 2025: Easy and Smart Ways to Boost Your Earnings

NZ W VS ENG W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand Women VS England Women Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

US-China talks nearing agreement for Trump, Xi to review, US trade envoy says

Lenskart Solutions IPO Launch: India’s Eyewear Giant Goes Public on October 31, Backed by Top Investors, Sparking Market Frenzy and Fundraising Excitement

North Carolina Police Arrest Indian Origin Woman For Stabbing Husband Over…

Yamamoto proud of rare complete game performance to help Dodgers even World Series

You Won’t Believe What Bengaluru’s Streets Look Like- Foreign Vlogger Horrified, Exposes Truth

North Carolina Police Arrest Indian Origin Woman For Stabbing Husband Over…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

North Carolina Police Arrest Indian Origin Woman For Stabbing Husband Over…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

North Carolina Police Arrest Indian Origin Woman For Stabbing Husband Over…
North Carolina Police Arrest Indian Origin Woman For Stabbing Husband Over…
North Carolina Police Arrest Indian Origin Woman For Stabbing Husband Over…
North Carolina Police Arrest Indian Origin Woman For Stabbing Husband Over…

QUICK LINKS