Northern Iran Hit By 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake: 4.0 Quake Felt In Tajikistan

On Sunday, Northern Iran was shaken by a magnitude 5.6 earthquake, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The earthquake, that occurred at a depth of only 3 km (1.86 miles), sent tremors reportedly felt throughout much of the region. No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

On the same day, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake was also reported in Tajikistan, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake had a depth of 160 km, with the epicenter at 36.87 N latitude and 72.10 E longitude.

“EQ of M: 4.0, On: 20/07/2025 01:01:55 IST, Lat: 36.87 N, Long: 72.10 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Tajikistan,” the NCS announced on X.

