“Not Going In Right Direction”: Trump Minces No Words As He Criticises Europe, Says “Certain Places In Region Not Recognisable”

US President Donald Trump arrived in Zurich, Switzerland, and attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos after a delayed Air Force One flight due to a minor electrical issue, which required an aircraft change.

In his opening remarks, he showered a heap of praise on the US economy and said that, “We’re the hottest country anywhere in the world.” He further added that, “previously open and dangerous border have been closed.”

Speaking about Europe, Donald Trump mentioned that Europe is not going in the right direction and that mass migration and green energy focus has hurt them. Further adding that the region has become unrecognisable and that the “US greatly cares about the people of Europe.”

He said that he wants, “UK and Europe to do Great” and that the US “believes deeply in the bonds we share with Europe as a civilization.”

In his usual style Donald Trump made a remark that he’s addressing business leaders, friends and “a few enemies”.

Why is there such tension about Trump’s speech at Davos?

The Trump speech was much awaited due to the tension stems largely from Trump’s push to acquire Greenland from Denmark, which has triggered concerns about a widening rift in the transatlantic alliance.

Trump has threatened tariffs starting at 10 per cent and rising to 25 per cent on Denmark and seven other allies if they do not negotiate the transfer, a move that could strain relations with Europe and disrupt trade agreements.