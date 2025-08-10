Over 40M Under Heat Alerts as Temperatures Soar Across US – Where Is It Hottest & How to Stay Safe

A strong heatwave is hitting extensive regions of the US this weekend, putting over 40 million Americans under heat advisories, ABC News reported. The temperatures in certain regions are forecast to cross 115 degrees Fahrenheit, triggering health advisories and fire threat warnings. Here is everything you need to know.

Where Is It the Hottest?

Extreme Heat Warnings have been issued for Phoenix, Arizona; Palm Springs, California and sections of Grand Canyon National Park, where it will likely top 115 degrees Fahrenheit, the report said. Heat advisories have been issued elsewhere in the Southwest and Plains, including Albuquerque, El Paso, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Little Rock, Wichita and Kansas City.

Temperatures in these places, the report said, will likely vary between 100-110 degrees Fahrenheit, with Albuquerque and Flagstaff possibly experiencing record temperatures.

Meanwhile, Oregon’s Medford, Eugene, and Portland have been placed under extreme heat warning with temperature predictions of 97 degrees Fahrenheit to 110 degrees Fahrenheit, and low night temperatures dipping to somewhere in the 70s, effectively bringing some relief at night.

Fire Danger Spreads Across the West

Furthermore, fire weather warnings have been issued for Oregon, Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming, where humidity recorded in single digits coupled with breezy winds has been reported to ignite the wildfires.

What Is Extreme Heat and Why Is It Dangerous

According to the US National Weather Service, severe heat occurs when the temperatures exceed 90 degrees Fahrenheit for more than two to three days. It is America’s most dangerous weather-related hazard, particularly among older persons, children, and individuals with chronic illnesses.

Humidity worsens the impact by making it more difficult for the body to cool by itself. Even fans can create a false feeling of comfort in extreme heat, according to the FEMA heat alert.

How to Recognise Heat-Related Illnesses

Heat Stroke

Body temp above 103 degrees Fahrenheit

Dry, red skin, with no sweat

Confusion, rapid pulse

Call 911 immediately if suspected.

Heat Exhaustion

Heavy sweating, weakness, nausea, headache

Cool down, sip water, remove excess clothing

How to Stay Safe

Don’t leave kids or pets inside cars

Wear light-coloured, loose clothing

Take cool showers

Stay hydrated

Limit outdoor activity

Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors

