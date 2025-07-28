Home > World > Paank Urges EU To Reassess Pakistan’s Trade Perks Amid Rising Human Rights Violations

Paank Urges EU To Reassess Pakistan's Trade Perks Amid Rising Human Rights Violations

Paank brought to attention how several Baloch leaders, such as Mahrang Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Beebow Baloch, Sibghat Ullah Baloch, and Beeberg Baloch, are still behind bars, even after appearing before the court.

Paank, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has strongly urged the European Union to reassess Pakistan’s GSP+ status, which provides special trade benefits to Pakistan.

In its report, Paank said, “the European Union to reassess Pakistan’s GSP+ status, which provides special trade benefits despite Pakistan’s blatant disregard for human rights in Balochistan. It is unacceptable for Pakistan to enjoy economic advantages while carrying out such cruel repression.”

Condemning the Anti-Terrorism (Balochistan Amendment) Bill 2025, Paank said it gives unchecked powers to the military, police, and intelligence agencies to detain anyone on mere suspicion for up to three months, with the possibility of extension. Paank brought to attention how several Baloch leaders, such as Mahrang Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Beebow Baloch, Sibghat Ullah Baloch, and Beeberg Baloch, are still behind bars, even after appearing before the court. 

In its report, Paank highlighted, “Instead of being released, they were handed over to the police on a 10-day physical remand under newly fabricated terrorism charges. This move appears to be a clear tactic by the authorities to silence peaceful activists and leaders, and to keep them locked up without fair trial or evidence. These individuals have been raising their voices peacefully for justice and human rights in Balochistan — punishing them under false cases is a serious violation of justice and democratic rights.” 

It further said, “In June 2025 alone, there were 84 cases of enforced disappearances and 33 cases of extrajudicial killings. Many of those abducted were later found mutilated, tortured, or simply dumped in remote areas. These are not just numbers — they are fathers, sons, students, poets, and community leaders.”

Paank also asked the Western governments and international human rights organisations to document and include these abuses in their annual country reports and raise these concerns in diplomatic engagements. (ANI Inputs)

