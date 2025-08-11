LIVE TV
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's Bizarre Remark Sparks Debate: What Exactly Did He Say?

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s Bizarre Remark Sparks Debate: What Exactly Did He Say?

His remarks backfired on social media, with users mocking him for what they saw as an inadvertent admission of India’s superiority.

Pakistan's Asim Munir Trolled Over 'India Like Mercedes' Remark
Pakistan's Asim Munir Trolled Over 'India Like Mercedes' Remark

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 11, 2025 12:14:30 IST

Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir has sparked controversy and ridicule online after likening India to a “shining Mercedes” and his own country to a “dump truck” during a speech in Florida.

Speaking at a special dinner hosted by Adnan Asad, the honorary consul for Tampa, Munir said, “India is a shining Mercedes coming on a highway like a Ferrari, but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?” He claimed the analogy showed Pakistan as a tougher, more powerful neighbour despite India’s global reputation.

Munir also warned of the possibility of a “nuclear war” and even “taking down half the world” if Pakistan faced an existential threat in a future conflict with India. He said that the country’s oil and mineral wealth could help lift it from its economic troubles. This was his second visit to the US in two months.

However, his remarks backfired on social media, with users mocking him for what they saw as an inadvertent admission of India’s superiority. “The only truth in Munir’s statement is that India is the Mercedes, and his country is the dump truck. The rest is delusion,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

Others criticised his nuclear threats, calling Pakistan’s military might “a myth held together by duct tape and delusions.” Some posted AI-generated images of a luxury car next to an overturned truck, while others shared memes and sarcastic captions.

One user summed up the mood: “At least they know their reality — they are a dump truck and nothing else.” Another remarked, “I thought it was a joke when I first read this. But no, it’s real. Pakistan truly deserves Asim Munir as their Army Chief.”

ALSO READ: ‘Take Half The World Down’: Pakistan’s Top Army Commander Asim Munir Threatens India

Tags: asim munirpakistan

